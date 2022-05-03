Optimized Payments Welcomes Three New Leaders to Growing Team
These hires, along with others we have planned this year, will allow us to execute our mission of helping clients unlock value from their payments ecosystem through our proprietary analytics.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global FinTech Optimized Payments is pleased to welcome three new leaders to its rapidly growing team.
Alan Vickness joins Optimized Payments as Vice President of Strategy and Delivery. Alan brings 24 years of experience developing, leading, and executing strategic initiatives at prominent companies. His primary responsibilities will be enhancing and strengthening the debit routing expertise, analytics, and visualizations for retail, e-commerce, and recurring merchants. He will also help guide product strategy as Optimized Payments looks to create more innovative products that simplify, automate, and solve their clients' payments' challenges.
Charlie McKnight joins the team as a Sales Executive with more than ten years of experience in consultative sales. She has a solid track record of growing revenue and boosting client retention. As Sales Executive, Charlie’s responsibilities will encompass sales, revenue growth, and contribution to Optimized Payments’ business development strategies.
Amit Badvar joins the team as Optimized Payments’ new Data Engineering Manager. Amit has over a decade of IT experience in software development, database administration, and production support. As Data Engineering Manager, Amit will support the Optimized Payments analytics team by operationalizing the integration and consolidation of data files from global clients-- all while ensuring top-notch performance, security, scalability, and data integrity.
“I’m excited to welcome Alan, Charlie, and Amit to our growing team,” said Founder and CEO Anand Goel. “These strategic hires, along with other hires we have planned for this year, will allow us to execute our mission of helping clients unlock value from their payments ecosystem through our proprietary analytics.”
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments helps enterprise merchants and payment facilitators streamline and optimize the cost of electronic payments through cutting-edge analytics, data services and tailored consulting. Merchants are empowered with tools to manage chargebacks and declines, generate near real-time reporting and analyses, and gain actionable insights that reduce costs and drive revenue-- all without any IT investment or resources. To date, the company has generated more than $400 million in savings for clients spanning many industries, including retail, ecommerce, grocery, insurance, telecom, and healthcare.
