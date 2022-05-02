Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,201 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks: Vandalism, Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4003000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper  David Hastings                         

STATION:     St. Johnsbury Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5-2-22 @ 1121 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  College Road, Lyndonville

VIOLATION:  Vandalism, Theft

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5-2-22 at approximately 1030 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a vandalism at College Road in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont. Investigation revealed over the weekend someone knocked down a flagpole and stole a recently placed LQBTQ Progress Pride flag on the NVU campus. This occurred after the ceremony for the raising of the flag on Thursday the 29th. The State Police have informed the Attorney General’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System. Anyone with information on this incident please contact Trooper Hastings at the number above. 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks: Vandalism, Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.