St. Johnsbury Barracks: Vandalism, Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4003000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5-2-22 @ 1121 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: College Road, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: Vandalism, Theft

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5-2-22 at approximately 1030 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a vandalism at College Road in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont. Investigation revealed over the weekend someone knocked down a flagpole and stole a recently placed LQBTQ Progress Pride flag on the NVU campus. This occurred after the ceremony for the raising of the flag on Thursday the 29th. The State Police have informed the Attorney General’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System. Anyone with information on this incident please contact Trooper Hastings at the number above.