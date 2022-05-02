St. Johnsbury Barracks: Vandalism, Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4003000
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5-2-22 @ 1121 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: College Road, Lyndonville
VIOLATION: Vandalism, Theft
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5-2-22 at approximately 1030 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a vandalism at College Road in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont. Investigation revealed over the weekend someone knocked down a flagpole and stole a recently placed LQBTQ Progress Pride flag on the NVU campus. This occurred after the ceremony for the raising of the flag on Thursday the 29th. The State Police have informed the Attorney General’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System. Anyone with information on this incident please contact Trooper Hastings at the number above.