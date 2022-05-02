RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Business Development Specialist (Business Development Manager)

Position Title: Business Development Specialist (Business Development Manager) Job ID: 17030 Open To: Public Open Period: April 28, 2022- May 13, 2022

Overview: The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class. More information is available on the DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov.

DMPED is seeking a Business Development Specialist (Business Development Manager) for its Business Development & Strategy unit. The mission of the Business Development Unit is to attract and retain businesses, create jobs, and forge partnerships between government, business and communities. We implement our mission through a comprehensive approach based on proven business attraction, retention and expansion strategies to foster inclusive economic growth for residents of the District of Columbia.

Position Description: The Business Development Specialist will serve in the role of Business Development Manager, implementing the Business Retention, Expansion, and Attraction (BREA) strategy by working directly with businesses, brokers, site selectors, government agencies, and economic development partners to retain existing companies and attract new companies to the District of Columbia. The District’s BREA strategy is designed to position DC as an ideal location for companies to invest. The incumbent of this position will meet with existing DC-based companies to support retention and expansion; support business attraction efforts; convey insights from data and outreach to inform business development efforts; support marketing and promotion efforts; evaluate, recommend, and manage incentive proposals; and support strategic initiatives. The incumbent of this position will work closely with the Deputy Director of Business Development & Strategy and other members of the BREA team.

Specific responsibilities include:

Manage and proactively engage with a portfolio of DC-based companies within target sectors to support business growth and success in DC and generate leads for retention and expansion of existing DC-based companies

Serve as Project Manager and Incentive Manager for attraction projects to bring new companies to DC, as assigned.

Compile, communicate, and present information to make a compelling business case for prospective clients interested in locating in the District, including resources related to the following areas: workforce development services and support, incentive programs, real estate needs, market data, and permitting process.

Develop incentive proposals for clients that include participation in available District government programs, use of existing financial incentives, and the potential development of new financial incentive programs.

Use economic impact analysis tools to evaluate BREA projects and develop incentive proposals, and work through District’s incentive review process to approve proposals.

Provide one-on-one assistance to companies to navigate District government, including financial assistance programs, workforce development programs, business licensing, permitting, and compliance.

Interface with economic development organizations such as the local Chambers and Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) and DC government agencies to help attract, expand, and retain clients in the District

Maintain a database of prospective clients within the Business Development Unit CRM (Microsoft Dynamics)

Monitor and evaluate the progress of BREA efforts in the District

Track latest developments in businesses attraction, expansion, and retention at state, local, and international levels. Identify trends and opportunities for the District to potentially take advantage of.

Other duties as assigned, which could include responding to general inquiries from companies interested in relocating to or expanding their presence in the District, preparing briefing memos, creating presentations, and drafting talking points.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (required) or Master’s degree (preferred) with focus in business, finance, economics or related field preferred.

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft products (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, Teams) is required.

Experience with CRM Databases and data management preferred (Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Smartsheet).

Familiarity with economic development programs, processes, and project management focused on business attraction, expansion, and retention at a public or private entity.

Familiarity with the District of Columbia’s neighborhoods and business environment.

At least 3-5 years of similar work experience in corporate attraction, site selection, public or private finance, business incentive management, or real estate development; economic and business development related experience preferred.

Experience in or knowledge of one of the following sectors is preferred: technology and innovation, life sciences, professional services, education, research, and consulting services.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Entrepreneurial thinking and creative problem-solving skills are highly welcomed.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest required; interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Salary: This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $89,457 to $115,262. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700