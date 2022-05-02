Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,173 in the last 365 days.

Las Vegas Boxing “Thursday Night Fight Vibe” RESCHEDULES Launch of the New Series on June 9th

Fight Vibe

Lester Martinez

Juan Abraham Villegas

Fight Vibe Entertainment along with Reid Boxing re-scheduled the launching of their new monthly boxing series “Thursday Night Fight Vibe” to Thursday June 9th

“Thursday Night Fight Vibe” will include a nostalgic throwback to Las Vegas glory days of spectacular live performance entertainment to go along with the boxing main events”
— Steven Reid Fight Promoter
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fight Vibe Entertainment along with Reid Boxing have re-scheduled the launching of their new monthly boxing series “Thursday Night Fight Vibe” to Thursday June 9th. The event will feature Lester Martinez vs. Juan Villegas as they headline the new "Thursday Night Fight Vibe" Boxing Event Series in Las Vegas in a Battle of Undefeated Super Middleweights at the Sahara Event Center on June 9, 2022 in Las Vegas. The show will live stream on Fite TV and will feature demonstrations and exclusive clips from the new feature film “Power of Chi” narrated by Morgan Freeman, and starring some of sports biggest stars from the UFC, NBA, NFL, as well as the four-time winner of the World’s Strongest Man.

“Thursday Night Fight Vibe” will include a nostalgic throwback to Las Vegas glory days of spectacular live performance entertainment to go along with the boxing main events,” said promoter Steven Reid. “Our goal is to provide exceptional entertainment for everyone attending and watching live on the internet, in addition to having an event to showcase our local talent here in Las Vegas, the mecca of boxing.”

The Sahara Event Center opened in 1969 and has a tremendous history of legendary performers who have played there including Led Zeppelin, Carlos Santana, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Black Sabbath, Bob Marley, Grateful Dead and The Doors just to name a few. 
 
“This venue is legendary, and we plan to do some amazing shows here,” said Ivaylo Gotzev, of Fight Vibe Entertainment. “The “Thursday night Fight Vibe” series will continue this legacy with a throwback to the dazzling days of Las Vegas’ golden era by showcasing some of the best music and entertainment performances Vegas has to offer, to go alongside the impressive line-up of fights planned. Come join the Vibe!”

The show will showcase Guatemala’s rising star Lester Martinez (11-0, 10 KOs) vs. Mexico’s undefeated Juan Abraham Villegas (17-0, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight main event. The showdown will be the first of the “Fight Vibe” series that will go down every month at the historic venue. Due to the re-scheduling of this event, bouts are subject to change.

The co-main event will showcase Robin Sirwan Safar (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Christian Thomas (11-0, 9 KOs) in an additional battle of undefeated prospects putting their unbeaten records to the test. Safar vs. Thomas, an 8-round bout, will be in the light heavyweight division.  

The undercard bouts will be loaded with more exciting fights as heavyweights DeAndre Savage (3-0, 3 KOs) and Antonio Zapeda (3-0, 3 KOs), will battle in a scheduled 6-round bout. Again, someone’s “0” must go.

Rising star, Able Mendoza (32-0, 25 KOs), will risk his unbeaten record against Ricardo Proano (11-4, 9 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout. Mendoza, who hails from El Paso, TX, has been making noise in the lightweight division, and promises to bring the heat on fight night.

Other undercard bouts:

Light heavyweight Britton Norwood (10-4-1, 7 KO) of Las Vegas, NV, will face Juan Higuera (4-0, 3 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. (6-rounds)

Tickets priced $20 - $150 (VIP), are on sale now and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com. The Sahara Event Center located on East Karen Avenue in Las Vegas, NV. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. PT, first fight starts at 7:15 p.m. PT. 

Terry Warren
Global Communications Now
+1 949-743-4065
email us here

You just read:

Las Vegas Boxing “Thursday Night Fight Vibe” RESCHEDULES Launch of the New Series on June 9th

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.