It's Children's Book Week Across America May 2-8
3,500 schools, libraries and bookstores are celebrating the joy of reading children's books May 2 - 8.USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 1919, Children’s Book Week is the longest-running national literacy initiative in the country. Every year, young people across the country participate by attending events at schools, libraries, and bookstores. The 103rd annual Children’s Book Week will take place the week of May 2-8, 2022.
An official Children’s Book Week poster is created every year, and this year's poster was created by Raúl The Third, an award-winning artist, author, and illustrator. The poster features this year’s Children’s Book Week slogan, How Do You Book? which asks participants to think about what they read, where they read, and how they read.
As an annual tradition of Children's Book Week, esteemed children’s book illustrators are chosen to create bookmarks that celebrate kid lit and reading. This year, six artists have contributed their beautiful and inspiring artwork keeping with the theme, How Do You Book? These bookmarks are available to print and distribute to children, teens, and book lovers everywhere.
During the May 2022 Children’s Book Week, we will hold the first annual Floyd Cooper Day in celebration of his inspiring and powerful work as an award-winning illustrator and author. A dozen videos of famous authors reading from Floyd's most beloved books are now available for free viewing.
All materials and resources for Children's Book Week are free and available online at EveryChildaReader.
Children's Book Week is sponsored by Every Child a Reader, a 510c3 charitable literacy non-profit whose popular national programs include Children’s Book Week; the Kids’ Book Choice Awards, the only national book awards chosen solely by children and teens; Get Caught Reading, a free classroom poster project: and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program, in partnership with the Library of Congress.
