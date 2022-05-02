Maine Revised Statute 20-A M.S.R. § 4701-B requires school administrative units to screen students in kindergarten through second grade who have difficulty in these areas:

phonological and phonemic awareness

sound-symbol recognition

alphabet knowledge

decoding skills

rapid naming skills

encoding skills

Screening measures, by definition, are typically brief assessments of a particular skill or ability that is highly predictive of a later outcome. Screening measures are designed to quickly differentiate students into one of two groups: 1) those who require intervention and 2) those who do not. A screening measure needs to focus on specific skills that are highly correlated with broader measures of reading achievement resulting in a highly accurate sorting of students. (IDA, Universal Screening: K-2 Reading Fact Sheet: For a downloadable PDF, click here.)

The Maine Department of Education Office of Special Services, to support Maine SAUs in the purchase of a high-quality literacy/dyslexia screener, is offering a reimbursement program of up to $4,500.00 for Maine SAUs that select a screener that demonstrates each component of the reimbursement criteria.

In accordance with Maine’s tradition of local control, the Maine Department of Education does not mandate a specific screener. We invite school units to submit information from the appropriate vendor that demonstrates the alignment with the Maine Dyslexia Screening Project Evidence Document.

If an SAU is looking for guidance of screeners that may meet the criteria for reimbursement, there are some states that have done screener reviews based on information submitted but assessment publishers. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Center for Instructional Support has a page dedicated to Early Literacy Screening Assessments that may be helpful.

For more information or to submit your SAU’s evidence document, please contact Anne-Marie Adamson at anne-marie.adamson@maine.gov.