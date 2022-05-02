Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,330 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,160 in the last 365 days.

Maine Dyslexia Screening Project

Maine Revised Statute 20-A M.S.R. § 4701-B requires school administrative units to screen students in kindergarten through second grade who have difficulty in these areas:

  • phonological and phonemic awareness
  • sound-symbol recognition
  • alphabet knowledge
  • decoding skills
  • rapid naming skills
  • encoding skills

Screening measures, by definition, are typically brief assessments of a particular skill or ability that is highly predictive of a later outcome. Screening measures are designed to quickly differentiate students into one of two groups: 1) those who require intervention and 2) those who do not. A screening measure needs to focus on specific skills that are highly correlated with broader measures of reading achievement resulting in a highly accurate sorting of students. (IDA, Universal Screening: K-2 Reading Fact Sheet: For a downloadable PDF, click here.)

The Maine Department of Education Office of Special Services, to support Maine SAUs in the purchase of a high-quality literacy/dyslexia screener, is offering a reimbursement program of up to $4,500.00 for Maine SAUs that select a screener that demonstrates each component of the reimbursement criteria.

In accordance with Maine’s tradition of local control, the Maine Department of Education does not mandate a specific screener. We invite school units to submit information from the appropriate vendor that demonstrates the alignment with the Maine Dyslexia Screening Project Evidence Document.

If an SAU is looking for guidance of screeners that may meet the criteria for reimbursement, there are some states that have done screener reviews based on information submitted but assessment publishers. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Center for Instructional Support has a page dedicated to Early Literacy Screening Assessments that may be helpful.

For more information or to submit your SAU’s evidence document, please contact Anne-Marie Adamson at anne-marie.adamson@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine Dyslexia Screening Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.