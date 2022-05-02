Local Hydro Facilities Approved by NH DOER to Participate in Group Net Metering Going Live and Begin Benefit Flow Today
NH Municipalities sign-on as off-takers to receive significant financial incentives
CRP is committed to advancing renewable generation in the state, and along with our program administrator, Freedom Energy Logistics, supporting incentives to benefit our local communities.”AUBURN, NH, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) announced today that Central Rivers Power’s (CRP) first two above one megawatt hydro facilities, located in Gorham and Jackman, New Hampshire, were approved by the New Hampshire Department of Energy Resources (DOER) to participate in Group Net Metering (GNM) and are set to begin benefit flow today.
Under HB315, the NH legislature expanded Group Net Metering to include qualifying renewable generators that can produce between one and five megawatts per hour, so long as they sell to municipal entities such as towns, cities, school districts, charter schools and counties. With the DOER’s approval, CRP’s hydro renewable energy facilities can now share the proceeds from their surplus electricity generation with NH municipal electric utility account holders as off-takers without requiring the municipalities to be physically connected or make any changes to their existing electric service.
“The NH DOER’s approval of CRP’s hydro facilities and going live today marks significant progress within the GNM program,” said Todd Wynn, Chief Executive Officer of Central Rivers Power. “CRP is committed to advancing renewable generation in the state, and along with our program administrator, Freedom Energy Logistics, supporting incentives to benefit our local communities.”
“We’re ecstatic that these two hydro facilities are now live and can provide tremendous financial value for participating NH municipalities,” stated Bart Fromuth, Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Energy. “With the more than $110,000 expected to be delivered annually to net metering clients—more than half a million dollars over five years—municipal clients have the opportunity to sign-on now as participating off-takers and can expect to begin receiving revenues in the coming months.”
In September 2021, CRP selected Freedom Energy as the Group Net Metering Administrator for four of CRP’s hydro assets interconnected in New Hampshire. The portfolio, which produces approximately 40,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity per year, includes Gorham Hydro, Canaan Hydro, Jackman Hydro, and Hooksett Hydro each located in towns of Gorham, Stewartstown, Hillsborough, and Hooksett, respectively. The Gorham dam has a 2.2 MW nameplate capacity and average annual renewable generation of 11,760 MWh and the Jackman dam has a 3.2 MW nameplate capacity and average annual renewable generation of 10,328 MWh. These are CRP’s first two dams to receive NH DOER approval and to begin flow. In addition, CRP’s Canaan Hydro and Hooksett Hydro renewable generation assets expect approval near-term, and to be sending revenues in the coming months, delivering additional revenue for New Hampshire municipalities.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for New Hampshire municipal clients,” Fromuth continued. “As administrators of CRP’s net metering program, we are delighted to be able to extend the program benefits and incentives to local municipalities and encourage municipal clients to evaluate the program.”
