The World Protection Group, Inc. Rapidly Expands its Drone Executive Protection Unit
WPG adds new DJI Matrice M30T Drone to its fleet of high-performance dronesBEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Protection Group (WPG), a full-service security firm specializing in domestic and international executive protection and executive protection drone operations, has just added the newly launched and weather resistant DJI M30T to its fleet of high-performance drones. This marks the continuing growth and expansion for the executive security leader in this country.
The Matrice M30T is a powerful drone with unmatched visual capacity enabled by multiple advanced cameras and a highly superior performance level. DJI has focused on innovating a tool designed to make any job faster, smarter and safer. The M30 Series drones can collect high-resolution imagery at high altitudes and in extreme temperatures—they are built to be tough, portable, and reliable, with the following key features:
• Sensors that detect obstacles in six directions
• The IP55 weather rating ensures that you are protected from the elements.
• Operating temperatures range from -20°C to 50°C.
• Emergency landing capability with three propellers
• Four-antenna Enterprise transmission with OcuSync 3
• The smart BS30 charging case allows for rapid battery charging from 20% to 90% in 30 minutes.
• AES encryption on SD cards
The World Protection Group is the only Executive Protection firm in the United States to acquire four of the most difficult-to-obtain FAA drone waivers (Night Operations, Fly Operations over people, Beyond Visual line of sight, & Visibility operating limitations). Only experienced WPG FAA drone pilots with the expert level of knowledge and training can implement its use.
In addition, WPG CEO Kent Moyer has recently traveled to Orlando, Fl, to attend the AUVSI EPONENTIAL 2022 Conference where the most advanced drone technologies and software capabilities were displayed, and the new DJI drones highlighted.
WPG employs only the best FAA remote drone pilots operating its extensive fleet of drones. Pilots must have FEMA 100, 200, 300, and disaster response training, so they know what to do when emergencies and natural disasters occur and fit into the FEMA system and support law enforcement. The FAA waivers allow our 12 armed security trained pilots to conduct wide-ranging aerial sweeps, investigations, mapping, and patrols of properties and cities. In addition, air patrols working under the waivers will have greater surveillance and counter-surveillance abilities and far-reaching search and rescue capabilities, disaster response, and risk/vulnerability assessments. As a result, WPG’s executive protection drone services are more sophisticated, thorough, and concentrated than ever before, ensuring its clients’ safety at all times and under any circumstance.
About The World Protection Group
The World Protection Group (WPG) offers full-service executive protection both in the U.S. and internationally, providing the most robust protection and threat management services through intelligence and an emphasis on proactive and preventive protection. Founded in 2001 by Kent Moyer and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, WPG also has offices in Mexico City/Mexico, Shanghai/China, and Okinawa/Japan. WPG has been at the forefront of innovation in the Executive/Dignitary protection industry for the past twenty-one years. As the leading company in the industry to use and integrate drones into our security & emergency operations, WPG is the only US-based security company with four FAA drone waivers and airspace authorizations for the entire Los Angeles County.
