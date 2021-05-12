The World Protection Group, Inc. - Leading Executive Protection Drone Company in the United States
WPG Receives FAA Drone Waiver for 14 CFR § 107.51(c)—Visibility and 14 CFR § 107.51(d) —Cloud Clearance and added six new FAA Remote PilotsBEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Protection Group (WPG), a full-service security firm specializing in international executive protection and executive protection drone operations, has just recruited six more FAA certified remote pilots to the team. This marks another milestone for the executive security leader which has also received its fourth FAA waiver.
The World Protection Group is the only Executive Protection firm in the United States to acquire four of the most difficult-to-obtain FAA drone waivers. Only experienced WPG FAA drone pilots with the expert level of knowledge and training can implement its use.
1. Waiver- 107.29 (a)(2)-Night Operations
2. Waiver- 107.39-Fly Operations over people
3. Waiver- 107.31-Beyond Visual line of sight
4. Waiver 107.51 (c&d)-Visibility operating limitations
WPG also has airspace authorizations covering all the major airports in the Los Angeles County and Las Vegas areas.
In addition, WPG CEO Kent Moyer has recently traveled to Austin, Texas, to complete the training required to earn the Top Level 2 Remote Pilot Certification from the Associate for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International. It is an honor that very few individuals have achieved in the United States and demands a high level of skills and proficiency.
WPG employs only the best FAA remote drone pilots operating its extensive fleet of drones. This grant of waivers by the FAA will allow its pilots to conduct wide-ranging aerial sweeps, investigations, mapping, and patrols of properties and cities. In addition, air patrols working under the waivers will have greater surveillance and counter-surveillance abilities and far-reaching search and rescue capabilities, disaster response, and risk/vulnerability assessments. As a result, WPG’s executive protection drone services are more sophisticated, thorough, and concentrated than ever before, ensuring its clients’ safety at all times and under any circumstance.
About The World Protection Group
Founded in 2001 by Kent Moyer and headquartered in Beverly Hills, with offices in New York City, Mexico, and Shanghai, The World Protection Group offers full-service international security. WPG is the only US-based security company with four FAA waivers: one to fly over the top of people and the other to fly operations at night, beyond visual line of sight, and visibility operating limitations with airspace authorizations for the entire Los Angeles County and Las Vegas. WPG has armed security trained pilots and an extensive fleet of Drones. Pilots must have FEMA 100, 200, 300, and disaster response training, so they know what to do when emergencies and natural disasters occur and fit into the FEMA system and support law enforcement.
