Dynamix Offers 8 Key Considerations for PHMSA Gas Mega Rule Compliance
Dynamix proposes cost-effective, streamlined compliance for your pipeline infrastructureNEW CASTLE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 1, 2020, Part 1 of the PHMSA Gas Mega Rule officially went into effect. This new rule represents a sweeping change for pipeline operators of all sizes, and compliance will be a daunting task. Compliance must be achieved within 14 years. Dynamix Engineering & Services Group has provided eight key considerations for managing compliance with the PHMSA Gas Mega Rule in its latest white paper.
The new rules come as a response to increased pipeline incidents in recent years. According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), an average of 12 people have died, and 60 have been injured each year in incidents involving U.S. pipeline systems from 2010 through 2020. After a decline between 2010 and 2013, the average incident count increased and recently showed an upward trend.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) estimates there are more than 400,000 miles of unregulated onshore gathering lines in the United States. In comparison, operators reported 320,000 miles of gas transmission lines in 2019. In addition to safety concerns, there are also environmental concerns associated with onshore gathering pipelines. These pipelines are often located in sensitive areas near wetlands or drinking water sources.
The PHMSA Gas Mega Rule addresses the safety and environmental concerns associated with onshore gas gathering pipelines. The rule applies to all operators of onshore gas gathering pipelines. The final rule established two new categories for onshore gas gathering pipelines: "Type R" and "Type C." All onshore gathering line operators are designated as "Type R" and are subject to PHMSA's annual reporting and incident reporting requirements. Specified previously unregulated rural gas gathering lines must comply with PHMSA damage prevention and, depending on the size of the pipeline, construction and operational requirements as "Type C" onshore gas gathering lines. This change will improve the safety of these pipelines by ensuring that they are operated and maintained in accordance with applicable regulations.
"The clock is now ticking for pipeline operators to comply with the sweeping new regulations," said Brian Chastain. "While there may be some deferrals and delays in enforcement, it's critical for operators to take a strategic view of managing their compliance."
The challenges of complying with the new gas emissions regulations are significant. Most operations are already running lean, and hiring is difficult. Given the timeline, hiring the right staff with the right experience is not realistic. Additionally, performing the evaluations and analysis and any mitigation requires hard-won experience, education, and a specialized skill set.
Gas companies must also develop a compliance plan based on their current situation and develop cost estimates to secure internal and external funding. The process will likely take longer and have higher expenses than initially estimated. Despite these challenges, companies must develop a plan to comply with the new regulations.
The new rules for pipeline operators are extensive and far-reaching, and compliance will be a complex and time-consuming process. At a minimum, operators will need to revise their policies and procedures, train employees, and update their infrastructure. In addition, they will need to closely monitor their operations to ensure that they are in compliance with the new rules.
Understanding the requirements of the new rules is critical to developing an effective compliance plan. Partnering with a turnkey consultant such as Dynamix offers cost-effective, streamlined compliance for your pipeline franchise.
Read Dynamix's full white paper to learn 8 Considerations for PHMSA Mega Rule Compliance. For more information, visit dynamixesg.com.
