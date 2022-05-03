DealerBuilt Acquires Vistadash
DMS innovator continues to shape the future of automotive retail with acquisition of marketing intelligence platform
First-party data is critical to understanding what areas of the dealership are impacted. DealerBuilt and Vistadash have the knowledge and expertise to deliver a much-needed bi-solution to the industry”GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealerBuilt, an enterprise Dealer Management System (DMS) provider for retail automobile dealerships, today announced the acquisition of Vistadash. The leading agnostic marketing intelligence platform helps the automotive industry standardize digital metrics to create a fair baseline measurement of digital performance. This acquisition signifies continued progress in DealerBuilt’s plans to shape the future of automotive retail.
“We understand the value of data and the real need to provide dealers and the industry with better business intelligence tools so they can react to an ever-changing market. DealerBuilt was built for dealers by dealers to solve their pain points and frustrations with DMS providers. That commitment remains as true today as it was when we first started back in 2008. These are exciting times for the future of DealerBuilt and our dealers. And this is just the beginning of our expansion plans. With this acquisition, we further strengthen our commitment to our customers and this industry to deliver impactful solutions,” said Mike Trasatti, DealerBuilt CEO.
Vistadash is an agnostic marketing intelligence platform that brings a vast array of automotive marketing metrics into one single sign-on dashboard. It standardizes a dealer's Google Analytics account, measuring data on an "apples to apples" comparison. The platform takes data points from multiple sources, layers them together, and creates a condensed view. This exposes blind spots and opportunities to improve the dealer's marketing performance. The platform is in high- demand and has quickly grown from five hundred rooftops to over 2700 over the past three years.
DealerBuilt’s DMS is a modern, highly customizable platform that can be precisely tailored to a dealership’s unique business processes and enterprise transaction and reporting requirements. Formed in 2008 to bring to market an enterprise DMS that provides a more dealer-centric alternative to the traditional market offerings, DealerBuilt currently partners with hundreds of dealerships and dealer groups, combining modern, user-friendly technology, a strong legacy of co-innovation with dealers, and an extensive network of integration partners.
"With our growth, this is a very strong alignment for Vistadash. This acquisition will continue to strengthen our expansion and the actionable insights we provide dealers so they can make meaningful decisions for their business expansion and profitability. First-party data is critical to understanding what areas of the dealership are impacted. DealerBuilt and Vistadash have the knowledge and expertise to deliver a much-needed bi-solution to the industry," commented Dan Moore, President of Vistadash.
About DealerBuilt:
DealerBuilt is an enterprise Dealer Management System (DMS) provider for retail automobile dealerships. With a philosophy of refusing to lock dealers into long-term contracts and working with vendors of any size for ease of integration, DealerBuilt is perhaps best known as a strong dealer advocate. Founded by a CPA who owned dealerships, DealerBuilt has a deep understanding of the automotive market challenges and demands and enterprise dealer accounting complexities. For more information about DealerBuilt, call (888) 808-0733 or visit https://dealerbuilt.com/
About Vistadash:
Vistadash is the automotive industry’s premier marketing intelligence tool, giving automotive dealers the ability to consolidate and simplify reporting, as well as measure the quality of their online and offline marketing campaigns based on engagement. It’s clear, user-friendly interface displays all the latest data trends at a glance, allowing users to quickly and easily analyze information and encourage smarter marketing decisions. For more information, please visit www.vistadash.com.
