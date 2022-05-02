Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,151 in the last 365 days.

April 2022 Data Snapshot

In the April 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:

  • Dataset Highlight: Closed Discrimination Complaint Cases in Iowa
  • Make a Self Service Report
  • How to Do Data Analytics in Government
  • Live Training in May
  • Data Assets
  • Portal Accounts
  • State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

Dataset Highlight: Closed Discrimination Complaint Cases in Iowa

Iowa Data Portal

This dataset contains information on discrimination complaint cases processed by a local agency, the Iowa Civil Rights Commission or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in Iowa. Data includes type of closure, dates when case was opened and closed, and basis of complaints received. This dataset supports a detailed interactive report providing information on the work of the agency. The report is automatically updated when the dataset is updated.

View the Dataset

Make a Self Service Report

Do you have individuals that want to download your data? Filtered views and the new exploration canvas provide that capability. However, a filterable report may be the way to go if you have stakeholders that have a lot of one off requests. Checkout the filterable report for Iowa canpaign contributions consisting of a global filter bar and table. Only takes a few minutes to create.

View the Report

How to Do Data Analytics in Government

Government Technology

This paper captures and examines lessons learned from city-level analytic projects, practitioners and theorists, but can be a source of knowledge for state agencies as well.

Read the Paper

Live Training in May

Get trained in May! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course
May 2 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
May 4 12 PM Explore Data with Charts
May 6 3 PM Create Performance Measures
May 9 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
May 11 3 PM Map Your Data
May 13 10 AM Clean and Tidy Data
May 16 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset
May 18 10 AM Explore Data with Charts
May 20 10 AM Create Performance Measures
May 23 12 PM Collaborate with Enterprise Data
May 25 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections
May 27 12 PM Clean and Tidy Data

View On Demand Training & Access Training Portal (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets
Datasets 304
External References 158
Documents 278
Filtered Views 359
Charts 160
Maps 215
Measures 151
Stories/Dashboards 26
DataLens Pages 14
Total Assets 1,665

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 134 Active Users: 17 (12.7% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

 

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

Follow Us on Twitter

We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.

You just read:

April 2022 Data Snapshot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.