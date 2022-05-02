April 2022 Data Snapshot
In the April 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Dataset Highlight: Closed Discrimination Complaint Cases in Iowa
- Make a Self Service Report
- How to Do Data Analytics in Government
- Live Training in May
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Dataset Highlight: Closed Discrimination Complaint Cases in Iowa
Iowa Data Portal
This dataset contains information on discrimination complaint cases processed by a local agency, the Iowa Civil Rights Commission or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in Iowa. Data includes type of closure, dates when case was opened and closed, and basis of complaints received. This dataset supports a detailed interactive report providing information on the work of the agency. The report is automatically updated when the dataset is updated.
Make a Self Service Report
Do you have individuals that want to download your data? Filtered views and the new exploration canvas provide that capability. However, a filterable report may be the way to go if you have stakeholders that have a lot of one off requests. Checkout the filterable report for Iowa canpaign contributions consisting of a global filter bar and table. Only takes a few minutes to create.
How to Do Data Analytics in Government
Government Technology
This paper captures and examines lessons learned from city-level analytic projects, practitioners and theorists, but can be a source of knowledge for state agencies as well.
Live Training in May
Get trained in May! The table below highlights the live training being offered.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|May 2
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|May 4
|12 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|May 6
|3 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|May 9
|3 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|May 11
|3 PM
|Map Your Data
|May 13
|10 AM
|Clean and Tidy Data
|May 16
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|May 18
|10 AM
|Explore Data with Charts
|May 20
|10 AM
|Create Performance Measures
|May 23
|12 PM
|Collaborate with Enterprise Data
|May 25
|3 PM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|May 27
|12 PM
|Clean and Tidy Data
View On Demand Training & Access Training Portal (Log-in Required)
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|304
|External References
|158
|Documents
|278
|Filtered Views
|359
|Charts
|160
|Maps
|215
|Measures
|151
|Stories/Dashboards
|26
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,665
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 134 Active Users: 17 (12.7% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
