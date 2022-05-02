Canyon Creek Drive Grayson County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that the intersection at Canyon Creek Drive on the east side of FM 1417 in Sherman, Texas, will close temporarily on May 9. The west side of that intersection will remain open.

The closure is expected to last about three weeks, depending on the weather. This closure is part of the original plans for the reconstruction of FM 1417 presented during the public hearing process and is required to complete work on the intersection of Cypress Grove and FM 1417, officials said.

Motorists westbound on Canyon Creek Drive who wish to access FM 1417 can turn left onto Monte Cristo Drive, then turn right onto Lamberth Road and then proceed onto FM 1417 to reach their desinations.

Motorists on FM 1417 who wish to access Canyon Creek Drive should turn east onto Lamberth Road, and then turn left onto Canyon Creek Drive, officials said.

Through traffic on FM 1417 will not be affected by the closure, officials noted.

Travelers in this area are advised to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this closure is in effect. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.