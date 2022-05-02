In the April 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:

Data Assets

Portal Accounts

State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

Dataset Highlight: Closed Discrimination Complaint Cases in Iowa

Iowa Data Portal

This dataset contains information on discrimination complaint cases processed by a local agency, the Iowa Civil Rights Commission or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in Iowa. Data includes type of closure, dates when case was opened and closed, and basis of complaints received. This dataset supports a detailed interactive report providing information on the work of the agency. The report is automatically updated when the dataset is updated.

View the Dataset

Make a Self Service Report

Do you have individuals that want to download your data? Filtered views and the new exploration canvas provide that capability. However, a filterable report may be the way to go if you have stakeholders that have a lot of one off requests. Checkout the filterable report for Iowa canpaign contributions consisting of a global filter bar and table. Only takes a few minutes to create.

View the Report

How to Do Data Analytics in Government

Government Technology

This paper captures and examines lessons learned from city-level analytic projects, practitioners and theorists, but can be a source of knowledge for state agencies as well.

Read the Paper

Live Training in May

Get trained in May! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course May 2 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset May 4 12 PM Explore Data with Charts May 6 3 PM Create Performance Measures May 9 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language May 11 3 PM Map Your Data May 13 10 AM Clean and Tidy Data May 16 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset May 18 10 AM Explore Data with Charts May 20 10 AM Create Performance Measures May 23 12 PM Collaborate with Enterprise Data May 25 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections May 27 12 PM Clean and Tidy Data

View On Demand Training & Access Training Portal (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 304 External References 158 Documents 278 Filtered Views 359 Charts 160 Maps 215 Measures 151 Stories/Dashboards 26 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,665

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 134 Active Users: 17 (12.7% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

