Marketing Pro Series Announces 50% Off Online Marketing Classes for B2B Businesses to Honor National Small Business Week
Limited Time Promotion Provides Small Business Owners and Leaders Discounted Access to On-Demand Marketing Courses Intended to Accelerate Business GrowthAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Pro Series, an online marketing courses and one-on-one coaching program from Launch Marketing, has announced a limited time offer for discounted on demand marketing classes in honor of National Small Business Week.
Celebrated the first week of May since 1963, when the President of the United States issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, it is dedicated to America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.
As a small business, Marketing Pro Series (MPS) is celebrating this national observance by offering 50% off online marketing classes designed to support B2B small businesses and entrepreneurs by guiding them to develop marketing strategies and plans focused on driving more leads.
Essential package on-demand B2B marketing courses that are part of this promotion include:
• Build a Breakthrough Content Strategy and Plan - This course guides participants through the creation of a custom content marketing strategy tailored to their business and helps them develop a ready-to-execute plan designed to drive interest and increase sales funnel leads.
• Craft Brand Messaging and Positioning for Better Business Outcomes - This course provides participants with step-by-step instructions on how to develop brand messaging that is designed to be cohesive and resonant and drive action from targets.
• Develop Target Audiences and Persona Profiles - This course directs participants through the processes of creating buyer personas by showing them how to uncover target audiences and define persona profiles that are developed to help execute more effective marketing.
“Marketing Pro Series is dedicated to supporting small business owners and leaders by providing them with proven strategies, customized plans and hands-on business resources to help them improve their marketing efforts,” Marketing Pro Series CEO and Founder Christa Tuttle mentioned. “This great offer gives small businesses access to our highly impactful marketing courses at a discounted price. The courses are filled with practical quick-start steps, exercises and templates proven to help businesses drive more leads and boost success.”
Take advantage of this offer for online marketing classes from Marketing Pro Series. This limited time special offer is available for Essential Package courses and is valid this week only, through 05.07.22.
About Marketing Pro Series
Marketing Pro Series quickly empowers business owners, founders or their teams to create customized, actionable marketing strategies that generate revenue and awareness—at a fraction of the cost of outsourcing. The program includes a unique combination of on-demand, online marketing courses, practical exercises, templates and one-on-one coaching from senior marketing experts.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing firm that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation, and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.
Christa Tuttle
Launch Marketing
+1 5124959900
info@marketingproseries.com