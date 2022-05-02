2nd Annual 1k Man March
EINPresswire.com/ -- 2nd Annual Greater Lawndale 1K Man March Honoring Mothers Slated for May 7, 2022
The 2nd Annual 1K Man March seeks sponsors and advertisers for the march and rally benefitting our North Lawndale and Little Village youth. The march and rally will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, begins and ends on the east side of Douglas Boulevard at Kedzie from Noon to 4:00 p.m.
The March route will be:
Starting at St Agatha located at 3147 W Douglas Blvd, Chicago, IL 60623.
Participants will walk West on the north side of Douglas Boulevard to Hamlin. They will then turn left and walk South on Hamlin to 16th Street. They will then turn left and walk East on 16th Street to Kedzie where they will turn left. Then participants will walk North on Kedzie back to St. Agatha.
There will be designated stops along the way for small speaking performances and so Participants can hydrate.
The theme this year is “Sole to Soul” honoring our mothers, grandmothers, and all women who have supported our youth. The theme “Sole to Soul’ encourages all participants to symbolically or literally walk a mile in our mother’s shoes. Everyone is encouraged to bring their mothers, grandmothers, or motherly figures to the event.
The event is in-person and open to individuals and families. We will be following COVID safe protocols. All moms who attend will receive a gift. The 1K Man March will be dedicated to moms in all of their wonderful manifestations.
Currently, St. Anthony Hospital, M.M.M.A.D., UCAN, Central States SER, Cinecity (Stage donation), Phalanx Family Services, North Lawndale Employment Network (NLEN), Lawndale Christian Health Center, Tanoor, Nonprofit Utopia are the events major sponsors.
The event's organizational sponsors are: YMEN, St. Agatha, Kinship, Chicago CRED, Firehouse, Celestial Ministries, Harmony Community Church, Chicago Police Department, Equiticity, Peacemakers Coalition, Working, Bikes, Boxing Out Negativity, Lawndale Christian Legal Center, I.Am.Able, The Encompassing Center, New Life Community Church, North Lawndale Employment Network, Midwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Lawndale Christian Community Church, Winslow Redmond Technology Center, Enlace, TNS, and Frackle Media.
We will have vocalist Cheri Soul, poet Blaq Ice, and saxophonist Sax Preacher for the entertainment.
There will be entertainment, food, fun, and lots of resources at the 1K Man March rally. Those wanting to support the event or looking for more information can check us out at www.1kManMarch.com.
If you’re planning to have a booth, you will need to complete the booth registration form. Submit both your sponsorship form & booth registration form to chandler@frackle.com. Make checks payable to St. Agatha Catholic Church and mail to 3147 W Douglas Blvd., Chicago, IL 60623.
Deadline for Sponsorship Registration is April 27, 2021.
There are still slots available for those who would like to join the entertainment.
PUBLICITY and MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Frackle Media Phone: 872-201-7522
Email: chandler@guardianlv.com Website: https://fracklemedia.com/
Event Coordinator:
Frackle Media - Omari Jahi
Phone Number: 773-234-8558
Email: Omari@YouTV1.com
Frackle LLC
