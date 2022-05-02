Disruptive Health IT Startup iQuartic Names Industry Veteran Sourav Kumar New CEO
May 1, 2022, Elkridge, MD - iQuartic announces the hiring of healthcare industry leader Sourav Kumar as CEO to lead next phase of accelerated growth of the firm.
May 1, 2022, Elkridge, MD - iQuartic announces the hiring of healthcare industry leader Sourav Kumar as CEO to lead next phase of accelerated growth of the firm. iQuartic is redefining the way Risk adjustments should be managed using its next-gen technology solutions. Kumar will oversee the rollout of iQuartic’s Micro Precision Risk Adjustment Platform consisting of SmartCoder, an AI-enabled medical coding and SmartLens, a first of its kind Risk Adjustment Insights Platform for Health Plan CxOs built on the largest Risk Adjustment data set in the industry.
Bringing deep experience with healthcare market, combined with extensive cloud, technology and engineering knowledge, Kumar will oversee iQuartic’s product development and manage the firm’s rapid growth.
“We are excited to get Sourav at this moment of the company’s growth and product development,” says Patrick Munis, CEO of NewWave Holdings, iQuartic’s parent company. “He brings both engineering chops and market expertise that is hard to find.”
“Technology is poised to change how the industry does Risk Adjustment,” says Kumar. “I look forward to this opportunity to lead this change.”
About iQuaric
iQuartic builds solutions using real world data to provide better insights focused on improving patient outcomes for payer and provider organizations. We bring together healthcare and technology experiences to transform and empower our clients with meaningful insights while significantly improving operations and financial outcomes and regulatory compliance for their organizations.
