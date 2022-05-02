$90,000 Unclaimed Easy 5 Jackpot Prize Sold in Lake Charles Set to Expire May 30

A $90,000 Louisiana Lottery Easy 5 jackpot prize won on Dec. 1, 2021 from a ticket purchased at Tobacco Place on Martin Luther King Highway in Lake Charles is set to expire May 30.

As of today, no one has stepped forward to claim a $90,000 Louisiana Lottery Easy 5 jackpot prize won on Dec. 1, 2021. The winning ticket was purchased at Tobacco Place on Martin Luther King Highway in Lake Charles and is set to expire May 30.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win $90,000. The winning numbers for the Dec. 1 drawing were10-13-18-23-28.

We look forward to the winner coming to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes."

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation. Winnings are subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings. Prizes greater than $600 may be claimed at any of the Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on instant-win games and player promotions.