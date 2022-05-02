IHOFX Announces Updated Commodity Risk Ratings

Incheon Options And Futures Exchange - ihofx.org

INCHEON, INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHOFX, a leading commodity exchange in Asia that is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights, today announced the introduction of IHOFX Commodity Risk Ratings, a new reference data product designed to support South Korean firms in conducting client suitability assessments.

In today's increasingly fast-paced and complex marketplace, the investment community faces the escalating challenge of addressing large volumes of client suitability assessments. Expected to launch later this year, IHOFX Commodity Risk Ratings will provide an independent and standardized approach to client suitability. The service will include the most widely-held traded contracts, each with a unique identifier and risk rating, ready to be used as a reference point or within automated compliance screening programs.

"IHOFX Commodity Risk Ratings is designed to help our customers deal confidently and consistently with client suitability assessments while improving the quality of service they offer to their clients", said Jin Yong-sun, Head of Commodity Trading. "We are excited at the prospect of bringing industry leaders and subject matter experts together to help us deliver an independent solution with important and wide-reaching benefits to the investment industry."

IHOFX Commodity Risk Ratings is being developed for the investment community and will leverage an independent advisory board from across capital markets, who will contribute thought leadership to the methodologies at the core of IHOFX Commodity Risk Ratings.

IHOFX is also pleased to announce Chang Dong-yul as Chair of the IHOFX Commodity Risk Ratings Methodology Advisory Board. Chang Dong-yul has more than 20 years of demonstrated success in the financial and investment industry. He will draw on his wealth of experience and wide range of roles within the industry to effectively lead the inaugural Board and oversee the principles of its charter.

"With the complexity and sheer volume of commodities in capital markets, and more demanding regulatory requirements, the difficult role of assessing risk has become an even bigger challenge”, said Chang Dong-yul, inaugural Chair of IHOFX Commodity Risk Ratings. "I look forward to working together with my peers in the industry to advise on standards that work to enable firms to better serve investors across the country."

About Incheon Options and Futures Exchange (IHOFX)

IHOFX is an exchange venue that has leveraged the industry-leading technology and developed infrastructure to provide a price-time allocation and maker-taker pricing model. IHOFX is one of the leading commodity exchanges in Asia and has made a name for itself by dealing with a wide range of commodity and financial products. IHOFX is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights.