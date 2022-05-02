Perrin Conferences Virtual Sexual Abuse Litigation Features Top Litigators
This virtual conference will take place virtually on May 18 and features litigators from high profile cases, major insurance carriers, and industry experts.
This one-of-a-kind conference showcases industry leaders who will speak on sexual abuse topics that highlight this growing litigation.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, is hosting a virtual Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. This conference will bring together leading attorneys, insurance carriers, abuse experts, and other industry professionals. Topics to be addressed include trends in and status of sexual abuse litigation, damages in sexual misconduct cases, early litigation investigation, status of sexual abuse bankruptcies, and insurance coverage issues.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
Notable speakers include:
• Ken Battis, Senior Claims Expert, Vice President, Swiss Re, Chesterfield, MO
• Benjamin W. Bull, Esq., General Counsel, National Center on Sexual Exploitation, Washington, D.C.
• Kenneth R. Costa, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Providence, RI
• Guy D’Andrea, Esq., Laffey, Bucci & Kent, Philadelphia, PA
• Thomas E. Emala, Esq., McGivney, Kluger, Clark & Intoccia, P.C., Florham Park, NJ
• Jeffrey P. Fritz, Esq., Soloff & Zervanos, Philadelphia, PA
• Professor Marci A. Hamilton, CEO and Founder, CHILD USA (CHILD is an acronym for Children’s Healthcare Is a Legal Duty), Philadelphia, PA
• Sarah Hartley, Esq. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Washington, D.C.
• Richard Janisch, Principal & Founder, Arcina Risk Group, Los Angeles, CA
• Margaret M. Jenks, Esq., Reilly, McDevitt & Henrich, P.C., Cherry Hill, NJ
• Brian Kent, Esq., Laffey, Bucci & Kent, Philadelphia, PA
• Jeffrey L. Kingsley, Esq., Goldberg Segalla, New York, NY
• Irene Lax, Esq., Grant & Eisenhofer, New York, NY
• Paul T. Llewellyn, Esq., Lewis & Llewellyn LLP, San Francisco, CA
• Ashley R. Lynam, Esq., Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP, Philadelphia, PA
• Nicholas Sochurek, Managing Director, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Barry J. Trilla, Senior Manager, The Claro Group, Chicago, IL
• Brent Weisenberg, Esq., Lowenstein Sandler, Roseland, NJ
• Carla Varriale-Barker, Esq., Segal McCambridge, New York, NY
• Jonathan P. Zayle, Professional Liability Claims Manager, Athens Administrators, Parsippany, NJ
For more information about speaking opportunities, training programs, event sponsorships, and to register for this or any of our upcoming conferences, please visit Perrinconferences.com or contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
