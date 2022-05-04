Numly Launches Next Cohort of its Flagship “Leadership Development Program” Focused on Women Leaders
Numly’s Women Leadership Program is designed for active women leaders who aspire to build a skill set that prepares them for higher levels of leadership, including C-Suite positions.”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the demographics of our workplace significantly. Men are entering the job market in droves despite the pandemic and a slow recovery. Women are not. The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Report shows that from February 2020 to January 2022, male workers regained all jobs they had lost during the COVID-19 crisis, but during the same time period, 1.1 million women left the workforce and haven’t returned.
— Tilmin Hudson, Vice President, WW Sales - Numly, Inc.
It has been clear that the challenges introduced by the pandemic affected women disproportionately, partly because women are often still the primary caregivers. Research shows that organizations now risk losing women at all levels of management and with it, risk losing future women leaders. It’s time that companies make it a priority to create a more equitable and empathetic workforce. If we want women to occupy more seats at the table, we must create opportunities and provide access for women to overcome barriers and biases. With more women managers in mentoring positions, we can build the right career pathing initiatives that drive diversity and promote equity across the enterprise.
Focused on Women Leaders, Numly is proud to announce today, its next cohort of its Online Leadership Coaching Program, slated to begin on May 23, 2022.
This program will provide participants with an opportunity to understand their leadership style, strengths, and weaknesses, match with fellow women leaders, and accelerate personal and professional development through networking. They will enjoy virtual live coaching sessions with Expert Coaches and exclusive content that deliver expert guidance to help them cultivate and refine leadership skills, in a safe environment, together with like-minded professionals.
When: May 23, 2022 to July 29, 2022
Where: Online, via the NumlyEngage™ Platform
Cost: Free
“Numly’s Women Leadership Program is designed for active Women Leaders who aspire to build a skill set that prepares them for higher levels of leadership, including C-Suite positions,” says Tilmin Hudson, VP of Sales at Numly. “The combination of live sessions and self-paced content gives program participants the flexibility to learn new skills while balancing life’s commitments, empowering them to build presence and influence within their organizations, and accelerate their upward mobility.”
“Numly’s Women Leadership Program helps women leaders maximize their unique strengths, to grow their career potential as authentic leaders,” says Madhukar Govindaraju, CEO of Numly. “Led by subject matter experts, the program will give participants the skills and knowledge they need to create collaborative, innovative workplace cultures that drive positive transformation.”
About Numly™, Inc.
Numly™, Inc. is the provider of NumlyEngage™, a Next-Generation, Coaching Network and Upskilling Platform for critical skills that accelerates employee engagement, performance, and growth for enterprise customers, especially in the new normal of the hybrid work environments. Numly’s mission is to build Winning Teams with Continuous Coaching, Career Pathing, Critical Skills Development, and People Connections. NumlyEngage features built-in coaching programs, curated learning content, as well as integrations with third-party learning management systems, offering a Next-Gen Learning and Coaching Experience for its customers. Learn more about Numly at www.numly.io.
