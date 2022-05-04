NEW COMMUNITY FOR FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONALS AND STARTUPS LAUNCHED

The Fintech Virtual Lunch Community, Presented by The Walker Group, Inc. Wayne Brown, Founder and CEO, The Fintech Virtual Lunch Community The Walker Group |New York Based Banking Advisory & Consultancy

The Walker Group today announced the global launch of a new community initiative aimed at both senior executives & early-stage startups in the fintech industry.

We are launching our new web portal and other communication channels this month. We’ve setup a LinkedIn networking group as part of the soft launch, and we are readying an offering of digital channels” — Wayne Brown

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Walker Group today announced the global launch of a new community initiative aimed at both senior executives, and early-stage startups in the financial technology service industry. The Fintech Virtual Lunch is the name of this rapidly growing new group. The focus is to bring together, and form a global community of individuals and businesses who are serving the financial technology service industry, otherwise known as fintech.For the uninitiated, Fintech is a portmanteau of the term, “financial technology”. Fintech is used to describe new technology that improves and automates the usage and delivery of financial services. It helps both business owners and consumers to better manage their finances.“We are launching our new web portal and other communication channels this month” said Wayne Brown , Founder of The Walker Group, and The Fintech Virtual Lunch. “We’ve setup a LinkedIn networking group as part of the soft launch, and we are readying an offering of digital networking channels for those that join our community.” The networking group’s platform will offer membership profiles, live chat channels, meeting calendar, discussion forums, group services, integrated meeting registration and more. Its goal is to provide multi-pronged digital networking under a single fintech community umbrella, for innovators and incumbents.The group was born out of necessity during the Covid-19 shutdown to promote networking and social connections among fintech executives, but has been propelled by the growing wave of digital uptake. Some meeting attendees have found new employment, others have met and collaborated on projects, while most were just grateful to take part in some professional networking, and to meet new like-minded people in their industry.The Fintech Virtual Lunch group meetings are intimate, personal meetings with attendance being limited to to less than twenty people. Everyone is given the opportunity to properly introduce themselves and participate in the discussion in a meaningful way. This leads to more dynamic meetings and makes everyone feel included in the proceedings. This intentionally small meeting format paves the way for the growth of the virtual fintech community.“The smaller, more intimate meetings provide more value,” says Mr. Brown. “We want our membership to grow the community,” he continues “we will expand the group through a global network of community members and local charters.” The Fintech Virtual Lunch group will also be supported by corporations in the space who want to support the group’s efforts, and by those individuals who become members of the organization.“We are an all-inclusive organization that rejects any discrimination whatsoever, and advocates inclusion regardless of social origin, country, race or nationality,” reports the Walker Group CEO. “We empower our members growth by connecting them with other people who are creating this innovative disruption.”

Lance Vaughn of Financial Service Innovators interviews Wayne Brown, Founder of The Walker Group