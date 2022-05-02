National Drug Screening recognized as the Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Services Company 2022- Company of the Year

Top Pre employment screening services company

HR Tech Outlook- Pre employment screening

National Drug Screening recognized on HR Tech Outlooks 2022 Top Pre employment screening service company

Being recognized as one of the top Pre-employment Screening Companies is a great honor and is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our amazing team.”
— Tom Fulmer, VP of Business Development

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Drug Screening was recently recognized on HR Tech Outlooks list of Pre employment screening services companies for the year 2022; this year taking the Number #1 spot as Company of the Year. National Drug Screening is elated to top the list of 10 companies in the forefront of providing Pre-Employment services and impacting businesses. NDS prides itself on being experts in their field and to be recognized with this award is a great honor.

Preemployment screening is a critical component of the hiring process and helps companies ensure that they maintain a drug free workplace. National Drug Screening believes in helping companies simplify and streamline the screening process allowing employers to focus on other areas of their business. With changing laws and attitudes about drugs and drug use, pre-employment screening is an important tool to minimize the effects of drug and alcohol abuse and can help reduce employee turnover, absenteeism, productivity challenges, and behavioral problems in the workplace.

"We would like to thank HR Tech Outlook for this recognition and for its contributions to improve the workplace" stated Joe Reilly, President of National Drug Screening. He added, "NDS will continue to work hard to provide quality services to our clients and to make positive contributions to our industry."

About HR Tech:
HR Tech Outlook is an enterprise technology magazine It is the go-to resource for senior-level HR leaders and decision-makers to learn and share their experiences with products/services, technologies, and HR technology trends. IT provides a knowledge platform to senior executives to share their experiences and learn from each other along with short but in-depth articles about top providers in the HR sector.

Tom Fulmer
National Drug Screening, Inc.
+ +1 321-622-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

National Drug Screening recognized as the Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Services Company 2022- Company of the Year

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tom Fulmer
National Drug Screening, Inc.
+ +1 321-622-2040
Company/Organization
National Drug Screening, Inc / Joe Reilly & Associates
129 W Hibiscus Blvd., Ste. H
Melbourne, Florida, 32901
United States
+1 866-843-4545
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

National Drug Screening (NDS) assists employers in reducing liability, improving safety, and attracting and retaining better employees by providing drug testing services, supervisor training, Drug free workplace policy development, and other employer resources. In addition to testing for employers and individuals, NDS provides MRO services, software, and training to assist other drug testing service providers. For more information, contact Tom Fulmer at 321-622-2040. www.NationalDrugScreening.com Joe Reilly & Associates provides consulting, training and educational programs and presentations for employers, labs, specimen collectors, third party administrators (TPA’s) and others involved in workplace drug testing. Joe also provides expert witness testimony for drug testing related cases. With 28 years’ experience in drug testing, Joe is considered a national expert on workplace drug testing. www.JoeReilly.com

Website Link

More From This Author
National Drug Screening recognized as the Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Services Company 2022- Company of the Year
Drug Screening Firm has Banner Year and Distributes $1000 Dollar Employee Bonuses
National Drug Screening Inc Named to Top 100 Best Companies List
View All Stories From This Author