National Drug Screening recognized as the Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Services Company 2022- Company of the Year

Being recognized as one of the top Pre-employment Screening Companies is a great honor and is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our amazing team.” — Tom Fulmer, VP of Business Development

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Drug Screening was recently recognized on HR Tech Outlooks list of Pre employment screening services companies for the year 2022; this year taking the Number #1 spot as Company of the Year. National Drug Screening is elated to top the list of 10 companies in the forefront of providing Pre-Employment services and impacting businesses. NDS prides itself on being experts in their field and to be recognized with this award is a great honor.

Preemployment screening is a critical component of the hiring process and helps companies ensure that they maintain a drug free workplace. National Drug Screening believes in helping companies simplify and streamline the screening process allowing employers to focus on other areas of their business. With changing laws and attitudes about drugs and drug use, pre-employment screening is an important tool to minimize the effects of drug and alcohol abuse and can help reduce employee turnover, absenteeism, productivity challenges, and behavioral problems in the workplace.

"We would like to thank HR Tech Outlook for this recognition and for its contributions to improve the workplace" stated Joe Reilly, President of National Drug Screening. He added, "NDS will continue to work hard to provide quality services to our clients and to make positive contributions to our industry."

About HR Tech:

HR Tech Outlook is an enterprise technology magazine It is the go-to resource for senior-level HR leaders and decision-makers to learn and share their experiences with products/services, technologies, and HR technology trends. IT provides a knowledge platform to senior executives to share their experiences and learn from each other along with short but in-depth articles about top providers in the HR sector.