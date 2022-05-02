Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for May 2
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Bill 781, legislation that seeks to Establishes the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” and House Bills 2502 & 2556, a measure that would authorize sports wagering.
- Senator Hoskins says Senate Bill 781 is legislation that seeks to Establishes the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” Hoskins-1-042822 (:20) Q: track, in cross-country.
- Senator Hoskins adds several hours were spent on this proposal on April 28. Hoskins-2-042822 (:06) Q: again next week.
- Senator Hoskins also says House Bills 2502 & 2556 is a measure that would authorize sports wagering. Hoskins-3-042822 (:20) Q: in the way.
- Senator Hoskins says, going into Missouri Senate discussion on this legislation, he had an agreement with the bill handler. Hoskins-4-042822 (:19) Q: can live with.