Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for May 2

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Bill 781, legislation that seeks to Establishes the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” and House Bills 2502 & 2556, a measure that would authorize sports wagering.

 

  1. Senator Hoskins says Senate Bill 781 is legislation that seeks to Establishes the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” Hoskins-1-042822  (:20)  Q: track, in cross-country.
  2. Senator Hoskins adds several hours were spent on this proposal on April 28. Hoskins-2-042822  (:06)  Q: again next week.
  3. Senator Hoskins also says House Bills 2502 & 2556 is a measure that would authorize sports wagering. Hoskins-3-042822  (:20)  Q: in the way.
  4. Senator Hoskins says, going into Missouri Senate discussion on this legislation, he had an agreement with the bill handler. Hoskins-4-042822  (:19)  Q: can live with.

