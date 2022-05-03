Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Partners with Plnar
Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Partners with Plnar to Empower Field Adjusters with the Ability to Triage and Estimate Interior Claims Virtually
Embedding Plnar at FNOL enables policyholders to capture their space, giving insight into the claim so our field staff can determine if an onsite inspection is necessary.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VA Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, Inc. today announced a new integration with Plnar’s Virtual Claims Estimating solution that empowers field adjusters and policyholders alike to speed the process of estimating interior claims.
— Laurie Gannon - Vice President of Claims - VA Farm Bureau Insurance
Through the FNOL integration, VA Farm Bureau’s policyholders utilize the Snap app to document the space – in fewer than 2 minutes per room. Plnar assets are seamlessly imported into Xactimate X1 within 24 hours, providing field adjusters with an accurate digital twin of the loss site. Furthermore, the adjuster doesn’t have to spend time on the mundane task of sketching out the loss. 2D Floorplans, measurement reports, 3D models, and all images and videos are available to the adjuster with a fraction of the time and effort required to do manually.
“Virginia Farm Bureau is getting high utilization of Plnar from our field staff. Using the Plnar Snap App our field adjusters can limit their time taking measurements onsite and focus more on providing great customer service. With the accurate sketch being available in Xactimate, our adjusters can quickly create their estimate and get a payment to our customer”; says Laurie Gannon - Vice President of Claims - VA Farm Bureau Insurance. “Embedding Plnar at FNOL enables policyholders to capture their space, giving insight into the claim so our field staff can determine if an onsite inspection is necessary.”
“Plnar believes that technology should be leveraged to remove complexity and automate time consuming, mundane tasks.” said Andy Greff, CEO of Plnar. “It is great to partner with a carrier that has exemplary Customer Service standards and embraces the latest technology to ensure policyholders are made whole again as quickly as possible.”
About VA Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance
Founded in 1950, Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. is committed to meeting the insurance needs of the families, farms and small businesses of Virginia. VFBMIC auto, home, health and life insurance customers are members of the 88 county Farm Bureaus that make up the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group.
About Plnar
Plnar is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling contactless inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. You can learn more about us by visiting plnar.ai
Media Contacts:
VA Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance
Laurie Gannon
VP of Claims laurie.gannon@vafb.com
(804) 290-1423
Scott Lacourse
Plnar
+1 774-203-8653
scott@plnar.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn