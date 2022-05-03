Investments In Realizing Sustainable Development Targets Are Expected To Drive The Market Demand

Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The environmental consulting services market consists of sales of environmental consulting services and related goods that provide advice, assistance, and action plans to organizations and governments to manage their environment. It includes the prevention of environmental contamination, toxic substances, security consulting, waste management, and pollution control. Environmental consulting services undertake processes where human capital is the major input through the knowledge and skills of their employees. The main types of environmental consulting services include site remediation consulting services, other environmental consulting services (this includes climate change and energy policy adherence services, such as planning and advice on the steps to be taken for sustainable development, defining the project scope and creating an effective blueprint for the project), water and waste management consulting services, environment management, and compliance and due diligence services.

Reference to the Global Market Model will evidence the rise in demand with the Global Environmental Consulting Services market, anticipated to grow from $56.4 billion in 2021 to $63.0 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Investments in meeting sustainable development targets – this refers to the economic growth of a country or region, without or with only minimum depletion of natural resources – is expected to drive demand for the services of environmental services companies with the market size expected to reach $93.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR approaching 11%, continuing at a similar growth rate to $158.0 billion in 2031.

North America was the largest region in the environmental consulting services market, accounting for around 41% of the global market in 2021 with Western Europe and Asia Pacific following behind with around 26% and 24% of the global market respectively. Africa was the smallest region in the global environmental consulting services market. By individual country, the USA had the largest share of the global market accounting for around 38%, with China in second place with a share of around 9%. In the period 2021 to 2026, Germany and China are forecast to show the highest growth rate, both with double-digit CAGR’s of around 15% and 14% respectively.

Site remediation consulting services was the largest market segment with a global share approaching 35% in 2021, followed by water and waste management consulting services with a 27% share. However, it is the water and waste management consulting services segment that is forecast to show the highest growth rate in the period 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of approaching 14%, a rate that is expected to continue until 2031 when it is projected to become the largest sector within the global environmental consultancy services market.

Trend wise, environmental consulting companies are increasingly promoting the utilization and installation of IoT (Internet of Things) technologies that can help enterprises and governments monitor and conserve the environment. For instance, environmental sensors measure pollution causing particles in air and in water, thereby monitoring air or water quality but also detecting radiation and hazardous chemicals in the environment. IoT technologies can also offer efficient solutions for waste collection and disposal whereby smart waste collection systems could help track waste levels in garbage bins, providing transport optimization and operational analytics, with resultant cost savings from the reduced usage of municipal assets and minimizing fuel consumption.

