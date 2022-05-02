Global Yoga Mat Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Yoga Mat Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Yoga Mat Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the yoga global mat market size is expected to grow from $10.76 billion in 2021 to $11.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The yoga global mats market is expected to grow to $14.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The increasing popularity of yoga is expected to drive the yoga global mat market growth in the forecast period.

The yoga global mat market consists of sales of yoga mats by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and selling yoga mats. Yoga global mats are also commonly known as non-slip mats, non-skid mats, or sticky mats. These mats are specially fabricated mats used to accommodate the body of a person while practicing yoga to prevent hands and feet from slipping during practicing yoga.

Global Yoga Mat Market Trends

The launch of eco-friendly products is a key trend in the yoga global mat market. Major companies are focusing on manufacturing eco-friendly mats to attract more customers and survive in the competitive business environment

Global Yoga Mat Market Segments

The global yoga mat market is segmented:

By Material: Natural Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Others

By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Store

By End-User: Yoga and Fitness Clubs, Household, Others

By Geography: The global yoga mats market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Yoga Mat Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides yoga global mat market overviews, global yoga global mat market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global yoga global mat market, yoga global mat market share, yoga global mat market segments and geographies, yoga global mat market players, yoga global mat market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The yoga global mat market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Yoga Mat Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Jade Yoga, Manduka LLC, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Liforme Ltd, Barefoot Yoga Co, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Accessory Arcade, Ningbo Mylon Rubber & Plastic Co Ltd, Winboss International Co Ltd, Xiamen Sanfan Sports Products Co Ltd and Hefei Bodyup Sports Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

