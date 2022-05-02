Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of May 1, 2022NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of May 1, 2022 at 8:00pm EST:
* ATER / Aterian, Inc. (99.17)
Aterian remains at the top of this week’s list with a score of 99.17. The raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 10.46M shares, an increase of 15.71% from the prior month, and representing 36.86% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 124.97, almost exactly the same as the 124.9% reported the prior week, and up from the 109.7% rate reported two weeks prior.
* HCDI / Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (99.01)
Harbor Custom Development is number two again this week with a score of 99.01. The raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 1.63M shares, a slight decrease of 0.97% from last week and comprising 23.88% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 65.89%, up significantly from last week’s rate of 37.64%.
* ZYME / Zymeworks, Inc. (97.43)
Zymeworks is number three on our list this week with a score of 97.43. The raw short interest reported by NYSE is 7.26M shares, an increase of 2.43% from the prior month and comprising 15.81% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 54.61%.
* LIXT / Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (97.38)
Lixte Biotechnology is number four this week with a score of 97.38. The raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 1.8M shares, a whopping increase of 11,000% from the prior month and comprising 23.66% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 94.68%.
* VERU / Veru, Inc. (97.38)
Veru is last on this week’s list with a score of 97.38. The raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 10.9M shares, an increase of 236% and comprising 20.99% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 12.05%.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
