Fresh Meat Packaging Market Trends Take On Modern Technologies To Improve Safety, Convenience And Quality

Fresh Meat Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDONG, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fresh meat packaging market has been witnessing a rise in interactive and smart packaging to increase customer satisfaction. Smart packaging improves product's shelf life, monitor freshness, maintain quality and improve safety and convenience with a transparent view of the product creating a fresh appeal to the consumer's eye. The use of modern technologies such as barcodes, radio-frequency identification (RFID) devices, QR codes, near-field communication (NFC) provides meat processing companies with various information including product information and the expiry date. For instance, Foster Farms, a leading poultry firm, has introduced a cooperative and engaging package called DORI. Using QR code, data such as more than 500 fresh chicken recipes and a guide to terminology for poultry labeling can be accessed by users.

The increased consumption of meat is contributing to the fresh meat packaging market growth. According to estimates from a study by the Australia Department of Agriculture Water and the Environment, meat consumption for last 20 years grew by 58% crossing 360 million tons. The per capita meat consumption in Spain was 46.2 kilograms, of which chicken was the most consumed fresh meat. According to the fresh meat packaging market forecast, the increase in consumption of meat contributed to the growth of the fresh meat packaging market.

The global fresh meat packaging market size is expected to grow from $2.50 billion in 2021 to $2.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The fresh meat package market share is expected to grow to $3.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Major players covered in the global fresh meat packaging market are E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastic Group, Winpack Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Crown Holdings, Coveris Holdings S.A., Amcor Plc, Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., and DuPont de Nemours Inc.

TBRC’s global fresh meat packaging market analysis report is segmented by packaging format into modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), vacuum skin packaging (VSP), vacuum thermoformed packaging (VTP), others, by meat type into beef, pork, poultry, others, by material type into PE, PVC, BOPP, PA, EVOH, PP, others.

Fresh Meat Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – By Packaging Format (Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP), Other Packaging Formats), By Meat Type (Beef, Pork, Poultry, Other Meat Types), By Material Type (PE, PVC, BOPP, PA, EVOH, PP, Other Materials) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a fresh meat packaging market overview, forecast fresh meat packaging market size and growth for the whole market, fresh meat packaging market segments, geographies, fresh meat packaging market trends, fresh meat packaging market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

