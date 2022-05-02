Rutland Barracks / DUI / DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4002274
TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner, Corporal Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 2, 2022
LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town
VIOLATIONS: DUI #2 / DLS
ACCUSED: Jason Rowe
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 2nd, 2022 at approximately 0045 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 in the Town of Rutland, Vermont. Initial investigation showed that Operator #1, Jason Rowe of Brandon, Vermont, was traveling north at a high rate of speed on his 2016 Suzuki Motorcycle when he was unable to navigate the curve in the roadway and crashed. While speaking with Rowe Troopers observed indicators of impairment. He was subsequently transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries and processed for DUI. After processing Rowe was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charges of DUI #2 and Driving while license criminally suspended.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: July 11, 2022 / 1000
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.