Rutland Barracks / DUI / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4002274                                                

 

TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner, Corporal Loyzelle

 

STATION: Rutland                    

 

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 2, 2022

 

LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town

 

VIOLATIONS: DUI #2 / DLS

 

ACCUSED: Jason Rowe

 

AGE: 30

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 2nd, 2022 at approximately 0045 hours the Vermont State Police responded  to a motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 in the Town of Rutland, Vermont.  Initial investigation showed that Operator #1, Jason Rowe of Brandon, Vermont, was traveling north at a high rate of speed on his 2016 Suzuki Motorcycle when he was unable to navigate the curve in the roadway and crashed. While speaking with Rowe Troopers observed indicators of impairment.  He was subsequently transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries and processed for DUI.  After processing Rowe was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charges of DUI #2 and Driving while license criminally suspended.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

COURT DATE/TIME: July 11, 2022 / 1000

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

