Rutland Barracks / DUI / DLS

CASE#: 22B4002274

TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner, Corporal Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 2, 2022

LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town

VIOLATIONS: DUI #2 / DLS

ACCUSED: Jason Rowe

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 2nd, 2022 at approximately 0045 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 in the Town of Rutland, Vermont. Initial investigation showed that Operator #1, Jason Rowe of Brandon, Vermont, was traveling north at a high rate of speed on his 2016 Suzuki Motorcycle when he was unable to navigate the curve in the roadway and crashed. While speaking with Rowe Troopers observed indicators of impairment. He was subsequently transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries and processed for DUI. After processing Rowe was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charges of DUI #2 and Driving while license criminally suspended.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: July 11, 2022 / 1000

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.