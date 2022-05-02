Young Pioneers Forum at UN ESCAP Asia Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) 2022 Our Speakers: Tom XH Wang, Issin Kobayashi, Yizhen Shi, Nicholas Su and Aryan Trehan UN APFSD Young Pioneers Event 2022: Solutions Challenge

Five students across Asia Pacific presented their ideas and solutions on how youth-led initiatives can realize real environmental, economic and social impact.

To rebuild our education systems, we must focus first on empowering youth leadership in realising impact!” — Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary, UN ESCAP

"Building back better from COVID-19 while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda in Asia and the Pacific" is the 2022 theme of UN ESCAP Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development ( APFSD ). Led by UN ESCAP with the support of 10 UN agencies, APFSD is an annual and inclusive intergovernmental forum and a regional platform for supporting countries.One of the highlights of APFSD is the Youth Agenda - a dynamic and interactive platform for youth solutions to be expressed and heard, and a place to support young changemakers and future leaders take action.At the UN APFSD Young Pioneers Forum, a panel titled "Innovation Towards a Sustainable Future: How Youth are Accelerating Social Impact" was organized. Five secondary schools students across Asia Pacific presented on their ideas and solutions on how youth-led initiatives can realize real environmental, economic and social impact in the region. Here are some highlights:I. On Designing and Developing Smart City Solutions“It is exciting to listen to brilliant ideas and discuss them with youth across countries. I’m honoured to share my insights of sustainable cities in the field of city’s transport systems, a project that combines urban studies with computer science. Hearing innovative solutions and projects from peers across the globe, I further realize that we need a global institute to level-up and provide a stage for youth-lead actions towards a blueprint of future smart city frontiers. GSCI provides a platform for youth to speak-out and cooperate in urban studies. We hope GSCI will take on the responsibility to inspire and unite the next generation by putting forward a joint effort towards farsighted smart city solutions. I believe collective youths can make a difference!”Mr. Tom XH Wang, Founder of Global Smart City Institute (GSCI) Y20 and Grade 11 Student at Shanghai Foreign Language School (China)II. On Localizing Smart Energy Systems in Rural Areas“Introducing SunLIT at the UN APFSD youth panel was an honour, seeing other projects from youth all across Asia was inspiring, and connecting with bright minds around the continent opened up the potential for collaboration and innovation.I hope my story could invigorate youth around Asia to actively work on problems they want to be addressed in their home communities. SunLIT is launching its pilot project right now and is fundraising for lighting up villages in India. I would encourage anyone interested in my work and would like to get involved or know more to reach out to me on LinkedIn!”Mr. Aryan Trehan, Founder of SunLIT and Grade 11 Student at Rajhans Vidyalaya (Mumbai, India)III. On Advancing Gender Equality in Quality Education“It is rather encouraging and exciting to speak on this panel. It shows that, as the next generation to take over, our voices are heard. This youth panel really is a milestone in my journey to explore the UN SDGs. Seeing so many youth for causes sharing our ideas to make our community a better place, I felt more motivated to continue on.I hope more young people will join my project, which seek out educational opportunities for young girls in the Asia-Pacific region, anyone who has a heart to promote quality education will be a great help!”Ms. Yizhen Shi, Core Team Member of Project Spark and Grade 11 Student at Victoria Junior College (Singapore).IV. On Curating Youth-Themed Conferences to Accelerate Knowledge Transfer“Hearing other young voices acting and advocating for change at the forum was an amazing experience! I spoke about the role of collaborative research, diversity in STEM, and accessible education in our efforts for sustainable development, linking to my research project which focuses on the chemical synthesis of novel penicillin, as well as Global Student STEM Conferences, a free online science communication and collaboration platform offering a variety of STEM opportunities surrounding our conference to all high school students.In the future, our efforts today would build a world that minimizes human suffering, where our research would allow clean energy to be available to all, where preventable diseases do not plague vulnerable countries, where our future generations can experience the wonder and beauty of the world. I would like to use this platform to encourage my fellow youth to make the most of the resources that they have, to make a change in whichever aspect of the world you are interested in. If you have an idea, go for it.”Mr. Nicholas Su, Founder of Global Student STEM Conferences and Student Researcher at Wellington College International Shanghai (China)V. On Delivering Clean Water and Energy Solutions“The UN APFSD Youth Panel was a great platform and opportunity for me to present my ideas, as well as getting to hear other people's ideas and projects that have the same interest and goals as me. The ideas I presented are still in the making but I plan on bringing more awareness to clean water and energy issues in Japan while also taking action on the issue itself. The youth around Asia can get involved by actively learning about these issues in order to emphasize the problem to people other than those who are interested in such topics.”Mr. Issin Kobayashi, Graduate of Stanford E-Entrepreneurship Program and Grade 10 Student at Mita International School (Japan)The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ensures that the appropriate means of implementation (finance, trade, capacity building and/or science, technology and innovation) were given attention in the formulation of almost every SDG, and youth play a key role on this front. The means of implementation in the 2030 Agenda should also include commitments to address systemic issues, including policy and institutional coherence, multi-stakeholder partnerships, data, monitoring and accountability – all of which are addressed through UN ESCAP’s work. Youth, including the global community of young pioneers at KIDsforSDG, should continue to be encouraged and empowered to contribute to global processes focusing on the means of implementation, including on science, technology and innovation and financing for development, and accelerate sustainable social impact.

