Chinese & World Banknote Rarities offered at Archives International Auctions May 4, 2022 Auction in River Edge, NJ, USA

China. Sin Chun Bank of China, 1908 Private Banknote. Shanghai, China, 1908, $10 Shanghai Currency, P- Unlisted, (S/M#186-3ar), Remainder banknote. Face has black printing on light peach and lime green underprint, bank building on left, official looking m
Washington City, ca.1790's Canal Lottery Ticket. Canal Lottery. Issued to help pay for “cutting the CANAL through the CITY of WASHINGTON, to the Eastern Branch Harbour"., 4 Inches by 1.5 inches, signed by Nathan Young, with "12" hand written on top middle
May 4, 2022, Auction 76, by Archives International Auctions will consist of 672 lots of rare and desirable U.S., Chinese & World Banknotes & Scripophily,
We are excited to offer another outstanding assortment of Chinese, U.S., and World banknotes and scripophily.”RIVER EDGE, NEW JERSEY, U.S.A., May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The May 4, 2022, Auction 76, by Archives International Auctions will consist of 672 lots of rare and desirable U.S., Chinese & World Banknotes, Scripophily, Historic Financial Ephemera, and Security Printing Ephemera. The auction is highlighted by 139 lots of Chinese banknotes, a majority of the notes being from an old-time collection that has not been offered previously at auction. Also included are over 300 Worldwide banknotes with many rarities present; 51 lots of U.S. Colonial banknotes and fiscal documents, U.S. Obsolete banknotes, depression scrip, Confederate fiscal documents, and related items; 42 lots of Historic Ephemera and Security Printing Ephemera with additional lots of checks drafts and exchanges; 10 lots of world stamps and postal history; and, ending with 108 lots of U.S. and World Scripophily.
“We are excited to offer another outstanding assortment of Chinese, U.S., and World banknotes and scripophily”, stated Dr. Robert Schwartz, President of Archives International Auctions. “Included in the upcoming auction are rare and desirable numismatic items that will enhance the collections of every level of collector and dealer”.
The auction begins with 460 lots of world highlighted by 2 sequential high-grade examples of Ch’ing Dynasty, 1858, 2000 Cash notes that are both graded Choice Uncirculated 63; a 1949 Peoples Republic of China, 100 Yuan, P-832b rare variety; the Bank of Taiwan, 1946, 100 Yuan, P-1940 graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ and the highest grade for this note; 3 different specimen and proof, International Banking Corporation rarities dating from 1905 to 1918; an outstanding 1908 Sin Chun Bank of China, Private Banknote rarity graded PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ; and dozens of other Chinese banknote rarities. Additional world banknote highlights include an 1847, Montreal, First of Exchange signed by General C.M. Cathcart, Governor-General of the Province of Canada; a Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1963, 5000 Francs Specimen; Greece is highlighted by 12 exciting and desirable lots including 7 rare Bank of Greece notes including the highest graded Bank of Greece, 1941, 50 Drachmai, P-168, Graded superb Gem Unc. 67 EPQ; the highest graded New Caledonia, Banque de L’Indochine, 1963, 1000 Francs example graded Choice Uncirculated 64 is offered; and numerous rare and desirable banknotes throughout that are too numerous to mention.
U.S. Colonial Banknotes and Fiscal Paper lots follow World Banknotes and are highlighted by a 1793 dated, John Warder & Co., First of Exchange, that was Issued in New York and sent to London. Warder & Co, went bankrupt in 1793 or 1794, and e company was instrumental in causing the bankruptcy of Robert Morris, signer of the Declaration of Independence and one of our Founding Fathers; a ca. 1790’s, Washington City, Canal Lottery Ticket in VF condition is offered; and a wide variety of U.S. Obsolete banknotes are included in the auction.
U.S. & World Historic Ephemera and Autographs include a signed photograph of William Randolph Hearst from his 80th Birthday party as well as additional photographs of him and his family; A Thomas Watson, who founded IBM, 1940 Autographed Letter about the 1939 New York World’s Fair; Also included is an 1868, Francis E. Spinner handwritten letter about a widowed mother of a Civil War Soldier; a J.P. Morgan signed document from 1888; a 1617 English Tally Parchment Receipt; and other historic and interesting ephemera. Security Printing Ephemera includes 4 different ca.1910-20 colorful and attractive advertising notes from Waterlow & Sons, Ltd., Bradbury, Wilkinson & Co., and E. Desfosses, from France. Additional items include an advertising coupon sheet from the National Bank Note Co.; a sheet of 50 American Bank Note Company, 1862, Essay Revenue Proof Stamps printed on bond paper; and numerous additional items rarely seen at auction. Also included are 10 lots of U.S. Revenue and State Revenue stamps; Revenue imprinted checks and additional esoteric and rare items. The auction ends with 108 lots of U.S. & World Bonds and Shares including the topics of banking, railroads, mining, and additional subjects.
Previews will be limited and by appointment only and we will be observing strict safety precautions including the wearing of masks and observing social distancing to protect our team as well as our guests. We will do our best to accommodate anyone who desires additional information and photographs. For questions, please call 201-944-4800 or email info@archivesinternational.com.
The online catalog for the Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 auction is on Archives International Auctions’ website and can be viewed via the Archives International live bidding platform. It can also be viewed as a Virtual Catalog or downloadable Sale 76.pdf on their website. To pre-register for Live Internet Bidding, log on to the Archives International Auctions website, at www.ArchivesInternational.com.
