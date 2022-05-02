Press Release from the Ministry of Women, Community & Social Development (MWCSD)

SAMOA, May 2 - 02nd May 2022

Second Meeting of The Commonwealth Women’s Affairs Ministers Action Group (CWAMAG)

The Commonwealth Women’s Affairs Ministers Action Group (CWAMAG) was established in May 2021 as a mechanism to monitor the responses to COVID19 and its impact on gender equality and women’s empowerment across the Commonwealth.

On April 26th, 2022, Honorable Leota Laki Lamositele Sio; the Minister of the Ministry of Women Community and Social Development, attended (virtually) the second meeting of the Commonwealth Women’s Affairs Ministers Action Group (CWAMAG).

The meeting was chaired by Professor Margaret Kobia, Cabinet Secretary for the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs of Kenya.

The ministerial dialogue focused on COVID-19 and Gender Inequality. Honourable Minister Leota Laki Lamositele Sio during his presentation highlighted how Gender Equality has been and will always remain a priority for Samoa in the next 10 years. The Pathway for the Development of Samoa 2022-2026 outlines social development as one of the key strategic outcome areas with which priority is focused on alleviating poverty for all, improved public health for all, quality education for all, people empowerment and skilled workforce. In the context of COVID19 response and recovery, these priority areas are crucial to ensure equal opportunities and access to social services for both men and women.

The minister also stated the launching of the second policy for Gender Equality in 2021 which was drawn from its commitment to key international conventions and platforms for action including the UN CEDAW, CRC, CRPD, Beijing Platform of Action and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda; and also as part of the Regional Plan – The Framework for Action for Advancing Gender Equality and the Rights of Women 2018-2030.

Samoa has also embarked on Gender Responsive Budgeting, with significant focus directed at building the capacity of its key social and financial players to ensure the allocation of resources is gender responsive. This is even more critical at this time of COVID19 response and recovery.

Hon. Leota concluded by stating that all gender developments for Samoa are directly and indirectly geared towards inclusiveness and the achieving of its National vision of social harmony, safety and freedom for all, driven by work to allow empowering of communities, building resilience and aspiring growth. To ensure good gender responsive crisis management, there should be a full engagement of women in COVID19 response and recovery efforts.

The Hon (Prof) Margaret Kobia, Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Youth and Gender and the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, The Rt. Hon Patricia Scotland QC, chaired the event

End of Press Release….