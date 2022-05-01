Statement by the Prime Minister on Eid al-Fitr

CANADA, May 1 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Eid al-Fitr:

“Tonight at sunset, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“After a month of fasting, charity, and spiritual reflection, Eid al-Fitr is a time for community and celebration. One of the most important holidays in Islam, it is an opportunity for families and friends to gather and pray, feast, and spend quality time together. While the past two years have been challenging for us all, we have found inspiration in the values that are at the heart of Islam – generosity, peace, compassion, and gratitude – which will continue to help us as we recover from the pandemic, and move ahead with optimism and hope.

“Eid al-Fitr is also an opportunity to recognize the important contributions Muslim Canadians have made, and continue to make, to our country. Across Canada, Muslims demonstrate service and kindness, by donating to charity and supporting important causes. Diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and we will continue to take action to combat Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms, including by appointing a special representative to combat Islamophobia. Together, we will keep building a better, fairer, and more inclusive world for everyone.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish a blessed and peaceful Eid to all those celebrating here at home and around the world.

"!عيد مبارك

“Eid Mubarak!”