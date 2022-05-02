Boathouse Group Wins 3-Year Campaign with American Diabetes Association
Marketing and technology agency to support $10 million “Project Power” initiative funded by CVS Health and targeting high-risk and vulnerable populations.
Our goal is to build health equity — and build a future without diabetes.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boathouse Group Inc., a Boston and DC-based marketing and technology agency, announced today a new partnership with American Diabetes Association® (ADA) to provide marketing and communications support to the Project Power program, designed to slow the trajectory of childhood obesity through health promotion, nutrition education, increased physical activity, and family involvement in an effort to prevent obesity, type 2 diabetes, and its complications.
— Sherry Hill, Program Director, ADA
Today, more than 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, while 96 million live with prediabetes. Fueled by a $10 million commitment from CVS Health, Project Power aims to arm these Americans and their families with the information, risk tests and screenings they need to stay healthy, especially in high-risk and vulnerable communities.
“The campaign is especially important now,” says Karen Baker, President of Boathouse’s Washington, D.C. office. That’s because during the COVID-19 pandemic, new cases of type 2 diabetes have increased for all racial and ethnic minority groups, especially Black teens.
“Black and Brown Americans experienced a double pandemic, '' says Baker. “The pandemic has revealed deep-seated inequities in health care for underrepresented communities that have long been a problem in America. We are committed to helping ADA to put an end to diabetes and disparities in health care by taking urgent action to address these issues.”
Through Project Power, the ADA also aims to better understand and address unmet health needs in underserved communities. “Our goal is to build health equity — and build a future without diabetes,” says Shery Hill, Program Director, ADA Project Power. “We want to empower people of color who live with diabetes and prediabetes to take control of their health and live better, fuller lives."
Boathouse will draw on its combined expertise in design thinking and public health to create innovative marketing strategies designed to encourage adults to take control of their diabetes. “Our goal is to improve health outcomes for all people affected by diabetes,” explains John Connors, CEO of Boathouse Group Inc. “With our long history of working with health care providers and organizations to advance health awareness and education, we know how to reach, engage and educate patients and caregivers.”
“Over the past 18 months, we’ve seen COVID-19 bring health disparities to the forefront, shedding additional light on the barriers to care that families across the country face every day,” said Eileen Howard Boone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy for CVS Health, and President of the CVS Health Foundation.
About Boathouse:
Boathouse is a full-service marketing and technology agency. We move from strategy to execution fast and seamlessly, helping to drive real impact, the kind that is respected in the C-Suite + the boardroom. We bring forward the top marketing, media, creative, and analytics brains in the country who leverage the most modern tools and technology to drive insight and measure performance. We research and study how to make CMOs more successful. Our disciplined approach of combining strategy & execution generates greater creativity, greater performance, greater efficiency, and greater productivity...and more fun. Boathouse is more than a name. It’s a performance mindset.
About American Diabetes Association®:
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org/ or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).
