Fibroid Foundation strives to erase the ‘Stigma of Silence’

Boathouse President, Karen Baker Joins The Fibroid Foundation Board of Directors
Nearly 25% of Black women between the ages of 18 and 30 have uterine fibroids compared to about 6% of White women and by age 35, that number increases to 60%.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 19, 2022 - Washington D.C. - Boathouse Group is proud to announce its founder and president, Karen Baker has been appointed as a board member of The Fibroid Foundation, which creates and supports initiatives to find a cure for fibroids. Nearly 25% of Black women between the ages of 18 and 30 have uterine fibroids compared to about 6% of White women and by age 35, that number increases to 60% ((Beata Mostafavi, "Understanding Racial Disparities for Women with Uterine Fibroids")). The nonprofit strives to erase the ‘Stigma of Silence’ around menstrual health and minimize treatment disparities with layered patient support by creating and supporting initiatives to find a cure for fibroids.
"Karen Baker is an innovative marketing strategist who excels in mission-critical strategic expertise, which will bolster the Foundation’s expanding global outreach in menstrual health equity and fibroid treatment and support. Karen understands the enormous need to improve the language around menstrual health and health concerns. Her creativity and deep knowledge of innovative strategy will be a game changer,” said Sateria Venable, Founder, The Fibroid Foundation.
Karen Baker, Founder and President of Boathouse Group, shared, “The impact uterine fibroids have on women is life-changing and can be such an awful experience daily. As someone who had fibroids, which impacted my pregnancy, I know the pain it can cause and the lack of discussion around it within women's health–there must be empathy. I look forward to contributing my skills in design justice, along with narrative design and strategic marketing, to drive Fibroid Foundation’s message that creates action and greater advocacy for women dealing with uterine fibroids.”
Black women are two to three times more likely to have recurring fibroids or suffer from complications. In addition, Black women develop fibroids earlier in life and tend to experience larger and more numerous fibroids that cause more severe symptoms (Beata Mostafavi, "Understanding Racial Disparities for Women with Uterine Fibroids"). To learn more about The Fibroid Foundation’s mission and how you can get involved, go to www.fibroidfoundation.org.
About The Fibroid Foundation
As the premier global community of fibroids patients, Fibroid Foundation’s mission is to amplify the voice of women living with fibroids. The nonprofit intentionally creates and supports initiatives to find a cure for fibroids by advocating for ongoing funding of patient-sensitive fibroids research. It strives to erase the ‘Stigma of Silence’ around menstrual health and minimize treatment disparities with layered patient support by creating and supporting initiatives to find a #CUREforFibroids. The innovative programs, strategic initiatives, and powerful partnerships directly reach patients in their daily lives and healthcare providers in their daily practice. We take a multi-faceted approach to fibroid education. By developing a collaborative partnership with fellow patients and healthcare providers, the organization is fostering a supportive relationship where informed women have proactive conversations with trusted providers regularly.
About Karen Baker
Karen Baker is the founder and president of the Washington, D.C., office of Boathouse Group, Inc., a marketing and tech agency. She works with c-suite clients to coordinate internal strategy, marketing, branding, and national advertising campaigns. Karen has a Master’s in Design Thinking (a methodology used in business for creative problem solving that is empathetic and human-centered at the core) and is pursuing a Doctorate in Design at North Carolina State University. With more than 27 years of experience, Karen leverages creativity, innovation, and collaboration to foster a space that facilitates the development and delivery of actionable strategies and mission-critical solutions that support the project, program, and performance-related initiatives in the public and private sectors. Karen has sat on numerous boards, including Social Art and Culture and Surface Design Association. Learn more about Karen Baker on LinkedIn and more about Boathouse.
