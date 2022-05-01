Premier’s statement on International Workers’ Day

CANADA, May 1 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in recognition of International Workers’ Day:

“Today is International Workers’ Day, a day to honour working people in British Columbia and around the world. It is also a time to reflect on past and present struggles for workers’ rights.

“International Workers’ Day emerged in the late 19th century out of the fight for the eight-hour workday. Since then, labour unions have helped bring about many social gains that continue to protect and benefit workers, from restrictions on child labour and unsafe work, to weekends and holidays.

“Throughout the immense disruptions and challenges of the past two years, working people have been on the front lines, caring for the sick, supporting the most vulnerable and keeping food on store shelves.

“Our government has taken meaningful actions to support and protect workers in British Columbia. These range from the creation of B.C.’s first-ever permanent paid sick leave, enhanced workplace safety measures, minimum-wage increases that better support B.C.’s lowest-paid workers and eliminating the discriminatory lower liquor-server wage.

“Last month, we introduced changes to make collective bargaining more accessible and help protect workers who want to have more say about workplace safety, compensation and benefits in their workplace.

“Happy International Workers’ Day!”