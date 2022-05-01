Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Kick Off Small Business Week and Announce $1.25 Million Inclusive Innovation Equity Impact Fund Award Recipients

(Washington, DC) On Monday, May 2, at 11:30 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and 1863 Ventures will kick off Small Business Week and announce the first round of recipients of the $1.25 million Inclusive Innovation Equity Impact Fund (IIEIF), which is designed to address the gap in capital for businesses that would otherwise not receive investment through conventional financing. In the first round of IIEIF funding, 16 businesses will be awarded investments ranging from $30,000 - $150,000.     The Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD) will also announce the winners of the Equity Impact Enterprise Grants. DSLBD intends to award up to $5,000 per grant from the total of $1,500,000 in available funding for the Fiscal Year 2022 to CBEs with the sub-designation of Equity Impact Enterprise (EIE).

When:   Monday, May 2,  at 11:30 am   Who:   Mayor Muriel Bowser John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Kristi Whitfield, Director, Department of Small and Local Business Development Saudia Davis, 1863 Ventures K.J. Hughes, Owner, Manifest   Where:   Manifest 1807 Florida Avenue, NW *Closest Metro Station: Dupont Circle Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: California Street and Florida Avenue NW*   Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].   The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the media avail. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.  

