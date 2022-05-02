Metaverse Architects Help Brands Understand and Break into the Web 3.0 World
Mirkwood Ethereal’s team of Metaverse Architects build successful metaverse projects with unique brand value
Something unique that we do as Metaverse Architects is infuse psychology into our bespoke projects to create an incredible user experience.”DUBAI, UAE, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To further expand its services and offer best-in-class technology products, Mirkwood Ethereal has added metaverse development to its robust lineup of services and launched its team of Metaverse Architects. The team will help build the future of human interaction, work and play in a digital playground.
— Mr. Arun Kumar V, director of sales and marketing for Mirkwood Ethereal
Expanding on its five years of experience building in the crypto finance ecosystem and decentralized economy, the company has pivoted to offer its clients metaverse development services. The team specializes in creating unique metaverse projects with their own economy, utility, underlying immutability, and unique brand value.
The Metaverse Architects combine their experience and expertise in virtual reality, augmented reality, crypto finance, gaming, gambling, deep tech, media, and advertising to help launch metaverse projects for entrepreneurs and investors looking to break into the web 3.0 space.
“We realized we could take our diverse array of skillsets and apply them to launch multiple metaverse brands in this space,” said Mr. Arun Kumar V, director of sales and marketing for Mirkwood Ethereal. “The team’s extensive background in VR and technology allows us to help brands build unique, immersive three-dimensional spaces powered by augmented, virtual, and mixed reality.”
Metaverse Architects pride themselves on their ability to bring value to client projects by providing carefully considered and researched utility to metaverse projects.
“Something unique that we do as Metaverse Architects is infuse psychology into our bespoke projects to create an incredible user experience that immerses the user in a fully digital world,” Mr. Arun Kumar V added. “We do this by studying the neurological and limbic systems of the human brain and looking at the brain's dopamine and oxytocin responses to play to earn, learn to earn or invest to earn opportunities. This allows us to create a tailored experience for our clients’ customers that keeps them coming back for more.”
Metaverse Architects are building the foundation for the next generation of digital entrepreneurs in web 3.0. Their bespoke consulting process and tried-and-tested framework makes it possible to create hooks within metaverse projects that keep users returning organically, as opposed to other projects in the market that require brands to invest heavily in giveaways and influencer marketing to entice users.
Mirkwood Ethereal has been working in the field for over seven years, and began by building apps for the edtech, fintech, martech, healthtech, and supply-chain industries. The company expanded its offerings to include decentralized apps, and then entered the gaming and gambling space to build mobile games, VR, PC, and console games. Now, the company has dove into the metaverse and is part of an ongoing revolution in how we interact with technology as a society.
About Mirkwood Ethereal
Mirkwood Ethereal is a team of experts in the metaverse, crypto finance, gaming, and media industries. The company has combined its specialties to create a team of Metaverse Architects who help build the future of human interaction, work and play in a digital playground. For more information, visit www.mirkwood-ethereal.com.
