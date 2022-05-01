AltumView Teams Up with Amazon to Integrate Sentinare Sensor into Alexa Together

Sentinare fall detection with privacy-preserving stick figure view Various features of the Sentinare App How Sentinare and Alexa Together work jointly

Sentinare can monitor the activities of seniors, collect health statistics, and alert the Sentinare App and Alexa when emergencies such as falls are detected.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AltumView, the Vancouver-based developer of the award-winning Sentinare smart activity sensor announced today that its sensor has been integrated into Amazon's Alexa Together service.Alexa Together was launched in December 2021 in the U.S. to help seniors, especially those living alone. It offers 24/7 hands-free access to a professional emergency helpline, thanks to Alexa Echo devices, and provides fall detection via integrated third-party fall detection devices.AltumView's Sentinare sensor uses a build-in AI chip to monitor the activities of people, collect health statistics, and send alerts when emergencies such as falls are detected, thereby providing peace of mind to caregivers. To protect the privacy, only stick figure animations are transmitted, instead of videos as in conventional surveillance cameras.Sentinare is a powerful and versatile tool with features such as fall detection, fall risk assessment, waving for help detection, stick figure recording, face recognition, restricted region monitoring, activity statistics, night vision, and voice call.Sentinare was selected as an Innovation Awards Honoree by CES 2021, the largest consumer electronics show in the world, and has been adopted by customers in U.S., Canada, China, Japan, and several other countries. Its customers include Baycrest Health Sciences in Toronto, a global leader in senior care service, research, and education."In the last few years, we have been dedicated to developing smart senior care products to help addressing the global aging population challenge," said Dr. Jie Liang, President of AltumView, and a Professor of Simon Fraser University. "We are thrilled to have this opportunity of collaborating with Amazon in this mission, which is increasingly important in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, because more seniors will prefer to age at homes."AltumView's Sentinare sensor can work independently or jointly with Alexa Together. In the latter case, when Sentinare detects a fall, it will send a message to Alexa, and the Alexa speaker will ask if the senior wants to connect to urgent response agent and alert the emergency contacts.The Sentinare sensor is available on AltumView's website as well as its Amazon Stores in U.S. and Canada:

Integrating Sentinare and Alexa Together