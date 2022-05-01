PHILIPPINES, May 1 - Press Release May 1, 2022 On Labor Day, De Lima vows to continue fighting for workers' rights Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima honored Filipino workers, whose hard work and service to the country were not hindered by the challenges brought about by the continuing global health crisis. In her message on Labor's Day, De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, vowed that she will continue fighting for the rights and benefits of workers. "Pagpupugay sa ating magigiting na manggagawa! Isa po kayo sa pinaka-hinagupit ng pandemya. Lalong pinabigat ang mabibigat na ninyong pasanin. Subalit tulad ng iba pang mga pagsubok, hindi kayo sumusuko para sa pamilya," she said. "Saludo po ako sa inyong sipag at tatag. Asahan nyo pong kasama ninyo ako sa pagsusulong ng inyong karapatan at kapakanan: Seguridad sa trabaho, sapat na sahod at benepisyo, at ligtas na kondisyon ng paggawa," she added. Labor Day is a regular holiday in the Philippines observed on May 1 of every year. In her previous statements, De Lima has repeatedly urged the government to seriously and swiftly address the concerns of Filipino workers who are struggling with contractualization and End of Contract (Endo) labor practices. At the campaign trail, Duterte promised to solve contractualization by putting a stop to the said practice in just a few months. It is one of his many promises that have been broken. On November 2021, De Lima expressed support for the labor covenant signed by Vice President Leni Robredo and the Alliance of Labor Leaders for Leni (ALL4Leni). The said covenant contains several labor-centered advocacies, such as promotion of quality jobs, providing a "living wage" incomes for the working people, social protection through public services, improving trade union and political rights, and consultation. This 18th Congress, De Lima filed Senate Bill (SB) No. 1435 seeking to provide discounts for indigent job applicants in the payment of fees and charges for certain certificates and clearances issued by government agencies for employment application. The lady Senator from Bicol also pushed for the passage of SB No. 2148 seeking to grant ten (10) working days of paid COVID-19 leave for employees who contracted the virus and who, because of the nature of their occupation, cannot avail of a telecommuting program or work from home scheme. Last year, De Lima also pushed for the passage of SB No. 1123, known as the "Calamity Leave Law", which seeks to provide a five-day special emergency leave with pay for all workers in the public and private sectors directly affected by natural calamities or disasters in the country.