Trit-T Group acquires new mine site in Sierra Leone

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATE, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-T Group, a global trading company with multiple holdings across many industries around the world has announced its partnership with the Sierra Leone Ministry of Mines (SLMM) and Joint Venture (JV) with WD Investment Sierra Leone for the acquisition of a new gold and diamond mine site.

TriT Group CEO Yuro T. signed a contract with the Ministry representative and Project Director (Gemologist) Alex Kachukaturian. This initiative is also in Partnership with the local miners association of Sierra Leone.

“We are truly excited to work with the Ministry of Mines and the local miners in Sierra Leone to optimise output and raise living standards in the region.”, said Mr Yuro T, CEO.

This partnership follows the recent partnership with the Cameroon Ministry of Mines, JV with Luxor ETS and the TriT Group Office in Bertoua Cameroon which empowers small miners to bring gold, diamonds and other precious stones to the local TriT buying station to transact with fair rates.

The site in Cameroon which is in Libongo and near the DRC border, will be a main source of diamonds and precious stones that will be sold globally after mining and polishing within the TriT Group business ecosystem.

The new mine sites add to the growing asset base of the company that currently runs mine projects in Cameroon, Congo, Sierra Leone.

The company is also set to open a new warehouse /Factory in Dubai UAE.

This year, Trit Group will also launch its own crypto coin project handled by Group CIO Keith Liew.

“We are finalising plans to enter the crypto space, and expect to expand the successes the company has had beyond in its core business.” said Liew.

This project strengthens the company’s strategic moves to enable gems and precious metals to be on the NFT platform.

TriT Group is still accepting investors for mining machines.