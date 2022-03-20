Submit Release
News Search

There were 92 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,036 in the last 365 days.

Philippine Healthtech Startup Co-Founder featured at Global Women Who Rule

MedHyve's Elle Quan featured as woman leader

Billboards in Manila

MedHyve co-founder featured as woman leader

MedHyve Founder Elle Quan featured at Global Women Who Rule, a gathering of women-leaders highlighting the transformative power of the Filipina of 2022.

To be included in a power list of women who've made a beautiful impact on their respective fields, is truly an honour.”
— Elle Quan

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past year has been momentous for Filipinas, gaining high recognition in two (2) global fields. The Philippines’ first Olympic gold, won by Hidilyn Diaz showed how women excel and can display their physical prowess on the global stage.
And the Philippine’s first Nobel laureate, Maria Ressa, earned the Peace prize for her efforts in independent journalism. Both were presented with unique hurdles along the way, as women, and both endured and achieved their personal triumphs, as women. Turning things around, in ways only they can, in a society that is, unfortunately, still not used to seeing women come out on top.
Global Women Who Rule (GWWR) by The New Channel provides unique experiences, insights, struggles, and success stories of women from all sorts of places and all walks of life.
One of the key points emphasized in this event is the importance and impact of going digital, and how it has transformed the way women converse, disseminate and consume information.
The organizers aim for everyone to be inspired, motivated, and guided with the sharing of the women leaders coming from diverse and exceptional backgrounds.
"To be included in a power list of women who've made a beautiful impact on their respective fields, is truly an honour." says Elle Quan.
Healthtech Startup MedHyve is among the Philippine startups with women co-founders. MedHyve serves as healthcare institutions’ partner in digital medical procurement, helping hospitals get access to high-quality medical supplies and equipment.
MedHyve’s online medical market space serves as a gateway connecting suppliers and healthcare buyers. It aims to provide cost-effective means to allow hospital procurement teams to search, canvass, and purchase medical supplies and equipment on the website. On top of this, MedHyve also helps hospitals with vendor sourcing, verification, and accreditation. The platform was designed with cost reduction and efficiency in mind, without sacrificing security and quality.
MedHyve co-founder Elle Quan’s stories, experiences and lessons will be shared at the GWWR Summit to be held this 26th of March 2022, Saturday, streamed live on the The New Channel's Facebook page and YouTube channels.

Apple
The New Channel
email us here

You just read:

Philippine Healthtech Startup Co-Founder featured at Global Women Who Rule

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.