Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,952 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drug, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A4002947

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  4/30/2022 at approximately 0904 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Willey Hill Road, Topsham, VT

VIOLATION:  DUI-Drug, Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED:  Samantha Partlow                                                

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Topsham, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported family disturbance in the town of Topsham, Vermont.  Investigation revealed Samantha Partlow (35) had an active arrest warrant.  Troopers observed signs of impairment during the investigation and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.  It was determined Partlow operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while she was impaired.  Ultimately, Partlow was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing where she was issued a citation.  Partlow was then transported to Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital where Probation and Parole took her into custody.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/13/2022 at 0800           

COURT:  Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: Transferred into the custody of Probation and Parole   

BAIL:  None

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drug, Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.