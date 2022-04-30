St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drug, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4002947

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/30/2022 at approximately 0904 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Willey Hill Road, Topsham, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Samantha Partlow

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported family disturbance in the town of Topsham, Vermont. Investigation revealed Samantha Partlow (35) had an active arrest warrant. Troopers observed signs of impairment during the investigation and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. It was determined Partlow operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while she was impaired. Ultimately, Partlow was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing where she was issued a citation. Partlow was then transported to Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital where Probation and Parole took her into custody.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/13/2022 at 0800

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: Transferred into the custody of Probation and Parole

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

