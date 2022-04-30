St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drug, Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4002947
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/30/2022 at approximately 0904 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Willey Hill Road, Topsham, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Samantha Partlow
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported family disturbance in the town of Topsham, Vermont. Investigation revealed Samantha Partlow (35) had an active arrest warrant. Troopers observed signs of impairment during the investigation and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. It was determined Partlow operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while she was impaired. Ultimately, Partlow was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing where she was issued a citation. Partlow was then transported to Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital where Probation and Parole took her into custody.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/13/2022 at 0800
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: Transferred into the custody of Probation and Parole
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
