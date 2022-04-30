Arrest/Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001651

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/29/2022 @ 2353 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Extension, North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Timothy Phillips

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/29/2022, at approximately 2353 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on East Hill Extension in the Town of North Troy for a 911 open-line. Upon trooper's arrival, it was determined the two parties inside the home had been in a verbal dispute. Further investigation revealed Timothy Phillips was violating an active Abuse Prevention Order by having contact with the female party inside the home. Phillips was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/2/2022 at 1pm

COURT: Orleans

LODGED: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED