Arrest/Derby Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5001651
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/29/2022 @ 2353 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Extension, North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Timothy Phillips
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/29/2022, at approximately 2353 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on East Hill Extension in the Town of North Troy for a 911 open-line. Upon trooper's arrival, it was determined the two parties inside the home had been in a verbal dispute. Further investigation revealed Timothy Phillips was violating an active Abuse Prevention Order by having contact with the female party inside the home. Phillips was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/2/2022 at 1pm
COURT: Orleans
LODGED: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
