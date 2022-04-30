Submit Release
Arrest/Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5001651

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Tpr. Drew                          

STATION: Derby                

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/29/2022 @ 2353 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Extension, North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED:   Timothy Phillips                                             

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/29/2022, at approximately 2353 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on East Hill Extension in the Town of North Troy for a 911 open-line. Upon trooper's arrival, it was determined the two parties inside the home had been in a verbal dispute. Further investigation revealed Timothy Phillips was violating an active Abuse Prevention Order by having contact with the female party inside the home. Phillips was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME:  5/2/2022 at 1pm      

COURT: Orleans

LODGED: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

