Nevvon and Montefiore Workforce Investment Organization (WIO) partner to provide Value Based Payments Caregiver Training
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon, an innovative home and health care training technology company announced a partnership with Montefiore WIO, an organization designed to enable long term care workers to provide services essential for preventing unnecessary hospitalizations, with the goal of improving their patients’ quality of life and reducing medical expenses.
A key takeaway from the HHVBP 4th annual report released May 2021 by CMS.gov was that home care agencies that have been successful with Value Based Payments (VBP) are using data analytics and employee training to improve performance and care delivery. By combining Nevvon’s mobile-first learning management system and caregiver-centric content with Montefiore VBP subject matter expertise, the partnership will enable the most robust and scalable VBP caregiver training content in the market.
“The pre-implementation phase is here and home care agencies have been asking for help to get caregivers prepared”, said Nancy Geiger, Nevvon’s VP of Quality Assurance and Compliance. “By working directly with experts like Montefiore who understand both VBP and long term care, we will be able to ensure caregivers are trained to understand VBP, report outcomes correctly and agencies will have the data they need to improve care delivery and better operate in a VBP model”.
”Montefiore has long focused on community health and the importance of ensuring long-term care workers are a valued part of a patient care team”, said David Bernstein, Montefiore’s Senior Director for Workforce Initiatives. “Partnering with Nevvon offers the opportunity to take our highly regarded training for this vital aspect of the health care workforce and reach a wider audience with professional development that will benefit the worker, the organization and most importantly, patient care."
About Nevvon
Nevvon is a global innovative home and health care training technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Everything takes place through our simple, intuitive and user-centric app that lets your caregivers easily educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule. Our platform simplifies and streamlines your regulatory requirements in any state so you can focus on what matters most: running a successful business.
About Montefiore WIO
Montefiore Workforce Investment Organization, a division of Montefiore Medical Center offers training to a broad cross-section of workers in long term care, with a focus on Home Health Aides (HHAs), Personal Care Aides (PCAs) and Certified Nurse Assistants (CNAs). With a long history of focusing on community and population health issues, Montefiore also provides recruitment and retention services focused on improving the skills of long-term healthcare workers to enable them to provide high quality patient care.
For more information, please visit:
https://nevvon.com/about-us/
james@nevvon.com
https://www.montefiore.org/wio
lmarkens@montefiore.org
SOURCE Nevvon, Inc.
James Cohen
