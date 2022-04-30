Update** Derby Barracks / Request for information / Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 @ approximately 1042 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 53 Laclair Lane in the Town of Barton

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Deborah Leach

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

ACCUSED: Damyon Norway

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

***Update, 10:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30th, 2022***

On 04/27/2022, the Vermont State Police received report of an ATV matching description of the stolen ATV from Leclair Lane in the Town of Barton at an address located on Haven Street in the Town of East Haven. Through further investigation probable cause was developed to believed Damyon Norway was in possession of the stolen ATV. On 04/29/2022, a search warrant for the stolen ATV was requested and shortly after granted by an Honorable Judge. Troopers shortly after arrived at the Haven Street residence and met with the homeowner. The homeowner provided consent for troopers to search the property for the stolen ATV.

The ATV was shortly after located and eventually returned to the owner. Norway later met with troopers regarding the incident and was subsequently taken into custody for possession of stolen property. While processing Norway at the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks probable cause was developed to believed Norway had entered the ATV owner’s residence, while occupied, to steal the ATV. Norway was processed for the above listed offense and released with a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court – CRIMMINAL DIVISION.

***Initial news release, 1:31 p.m. Monday, April 25th, 2022***

On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a stolen ATV from an address on Laclair Lane in the Town of Barton. It became known through investigation that the ATV stolen was a yellow in color, 2015, Can-Am Outlander 500. The owner of the ATV, Leach, advised the vehicle was stolen from her garage in the early hours of the morning of 04/25/2022. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen ATV, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.