"A Jump into the Universe" ... a gateway to the future with all the cultural baggage of the past

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only a few days to go before the inauguration of the next solo exhibition of the artist Cesare Catania, the Italian artist who skilfully blends tradition and innovation. His creative abilities and his aesthetic taste enthusiastically embrace technology and development towards the future.

On May 4th he will inaugurate his personal gallery in Spatial, a metaverse founded in 2016 with the aim of making the use of high quality 3D experiences easy and accessible.

"A Jump into the Universe" (this is the title of the artist's exhibition) will be a totally immersive experience, which ensures the viewer the opportunity to interact with the context and with the surrounding public.

Through about forty masterpieces, the author will let us taste all the flavor of digital art, understood not only as a transposition of his traditional works but also as a digitized reworking of social and universal concepts that have so far characterized his artistic production.

"Digital art becomes an amplifier of emotions and sensations both for those who produce it and for those who observe it. Entering the Metaverse today means approaching a future reality with all the cultural baggage of the past. " Thus explains Cesare Catania. “In the next few years we will see a convergence of the real world and the different Metaverses. Paintings, sculptures and NFTs will all converge together in the same object to generate works of art that will literally come to life"

During the exhibition it will be possible to appreciate the lability of the boundaries between his painting, his sculpture and his digital art, boundaries that often get confused, while maintaining his attachment to his contemporary art.

Here below is the official link of the exhibition:

https://www.cesarecatania.eu/en/contemporary-art-exhibitions/digital-art-exhibition-2022/

“A Jump into the Universe”

Spatial Metaverse: https://spatial.io/

Official opening on Wednesday 4th of May 2022

Hours depending on the country and the city from which the visitor will connect:

- Italy, France, Spain and all countries GMT + 2: inauguration starting at 6:30 p.m.

- New York and all countries GMT-4: inauguration starting at 12:30 p.m EST

- Dubai and all countries GMT + 4: starting at 8:30 p.m.

- Mumbai and all countries GMT + 5: 30: inauguration starting at 12:00 a.m.

How to access the exhibition:

1) Register on the Spatial website - https://spatial.io/ with your private account

2) If you like, create your own personalized avatar following the instructions on the site

(the creation of your own personalized avatar is not mandatory in order to visit the exhibition)

3) Connect to the direct link of the exhibition

https://bit.ly/3Kt94IN

or simply search

"Cesare Catania Art Gallery" in the search bar of the Spatial Metaverse

"A Jump into the Universe" Contemporary and Digital Art Exhibition by Cesare Catania hosted in the Metaverse of Spatial