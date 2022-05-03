UK based Competitive Intelligence platform Leevr goes public on its fundraising drive for early-stage investors

Paul Sullivan founder of Leevr, an AI based competitive intelligence platform

Leevr is the most exciting opportunity in competitive intelligence focused on activating data for people rather than relying on people to activate the data, saving time, money and increasing growth.” — Paul Sullivan

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Sullivan, founder of Leevr, a UK based competitive intelligence platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to activate marketing data and drive customer acquisition strategy is going public on the need to find early-stage investors.

He and his team are seeking Angel investors that have experience in investing and growing Martech (marketing technology) or business intelligence companies either in the UK or the US.

As this would be a first to the market opportunity Paul says "First to market usually means dominating the space. Leevr goes beyond the presentation of data that platforms like SEM Rush, Moz or Ahrefs provide and yet isn't as complex as the larger players like Klue, Contify or Crayon offer, and in many ways complement the service offering of the bigger platforms."

Leevr is getting help from larger technology companies like NVIDIA through its inception program which shares its software and AI models with thousands of startups globally to help give them a headstart in their product development as well as presenting an advisory board made of some of the industries big hitters.

When we asked Paul why he feels this is the opportunity of the moment he said "The competitive intelligence industry or business intelligence software industries are predicted to grow by $3 billion into 2025. Many of the companies are established and do not make use of the latest advances in technology like AI. In Leevr's case, we intend to use AI and NLP to reduce the reliance on human judgement and leave the statistical requirements to the tech whilst the creative solution is left to the marketing and sales teams. In fact, I've already been asked by at least one large data products company to have a first look at the platform when we hit the market because it's the type of product they would look to acquire.

Leevr is still super early in our development and so it's key that we speak to the right VCs, investment funds, angel investors or even technology companies that look at this type of investment and get the right backing. I'm keen to have as many conversations as possible and will be in Cork this May at the European Business Angels Network event and happy to book some meetings ahead of time."