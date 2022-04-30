HubSpot agency partner Digital BIAS launch UK based SaaS HubSpot User Group (HUG) this May

Paul Sullivan Founder and MD of Digital BIAS Michael Brunt, Co-Founder HBM Advisory Alan Hunter, Co-founder HBM Advisory

Discover how to build digital products from your content and pricing models that bring continued success

This event is exactly what marketing, sales and product leaders need to hear at a strategic level and I'm looking forward to providing content that is digestable and applicable for business growth.” — Paul Sullivan

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning UK based HubSpot Partner Digital BIAS is launching its first online HubSpot User Group for SaaS, software and technology companies on May 25th.

The speakers at the event are Michael Brunt, former COO of The Economist and General Manager of The Times and Alan Hunter his Co-founder and former Head of Digital at The Times.

HBM Advisory works with media and SaaS companies to work on customer acquisition strategy, product development as well as pricing models in the go-to-market strategy, key for fast-growth tech companies.

Digital BIAS founder and managing director Paul Sullivan told us that he was excited to hear what both Michael and Alan have to say as they share objectives and focus, with both companies working with technology companies in content and marketing strategy albeit with different focuses.

Paul said, "I've known Michael for some time and respect his experience at the top level, as a former CMO himself, he has great insight into how both other HubSpot partners, as well as tech companies, can focus on helping build better products and price correctly from the viewpoint of their typical ideal customer. Alan will bring great insight into how digital strategy is run at a national company with international reach which makes for a great conversation."

To register for the event, "How to effectively build digital products and nail your pricing" click on the link, which will be held online on May 25th at 5 pm GMT to allow for international attendees.